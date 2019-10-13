He kept on thinking about the teammates he let down, the goals he should have scored or if he was just a second faster down the ice. All the scenarios raced through his head, with the “what ifs” stacking on top of each other one by one. He was prepared, he just didn’t execute.

“I was really down on myself,” Vrana said.

The overthinking continued when he was home with friends and family in the Czech Republic and didn’t start to diminish until he started playing in the World Championships for his national team. He started to feel his confidence returning, getting back on the ice and proving the type of player he could be. In the World Championship preliminary rounds Vrana had five points in seven group stage games, including four goals.

Then, he was broken down once more.

In the World Championship quarterfinals, Vrana was scratched ahead of the Czech Republic’s game against Germany. The scratch came after an expert for iSport.cz, Marek Sykora, said in an interview that Vrana “doesn’t work enough” and that he could see his “celebrity manners.” It was another blow to Vrana’s comeback mission.

“I went to the World Championships where I kind of got my confidence back first couple games and then you see what happened there, it is the same thing with the playoffs,” Vrana said. “You can’t change it anymore.”

After the World Championships, Vrana continued to train by himself, taking some time off in the offseason as he normally does to be with his friends and family. In part, that is a sliver of his coping mechanism when he’s been in a bad place. To escape the rink and have fun and recharge the body is exactly what he did in mid-July, taking a vacation to Marbella, Spain. It was there he got the news via phone call that his agent had worked out a two-year, $6.7 million deal to re-sign with the Capitals.

But while taking off from hockey can be helpful, Vrana knows where he would much rather be — at a hockey rink, all by himself, with no one else around. It’s usually hard to find an open sheet of ice like that in Czech Republic, but Vrana said he’s continuously trying. He wants to eventually find a place like the Capitals’ practice facility, where he routinely was the last player on the ice after practice last season, just working on his craft.

“Most of the time I’m just excited to be at the hockey rink by myself,” Vrana said. “Maybe go work by myself, nobody there and go on the ice by myself and do my stuff. Just me and work on what I need to work on and that brings me my confidence back. That brings me that feeling.”

When Vrana isn’t by himself, he trains with his coach, Aleš Pařez, in the Czech Republic. Pařez, 38, is a former Czech player who trains current NHLers like Vrana, and also has ties with the Capitals. Pařez went through an unsuccessful rookie camp with the Capitals after his college hockey career with the University of Alaska Anchorage. He then moved back to Europe and played with the Manchester Phoenix in the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League.

But Pařez is more than just a skills coach for Vrana, he also helps with the mental side of the game. It’s something Vrana believes is of the utmost important and a key part of his game: making sure his mind is in the right place to play. And for a player that always seems bubbly and happy on the outside, signing along to whatever catchy song is on in the Capitals dressing room, throwing on a backward Capitals hat and meticulously choosing the right portrait of himself for a team project, or trying to speak Slovak to Martin Fehervary that inevitably sometimes goes wrong, being able to have a serious confidant is something Vrana needs.

“Sometimes we just sit down and talk about stuff, about real life stuff,” Vrana said of Pařez. “And it is important to have someone to share stuff with like that, important stuff to share, someone who understands and someone who you can trust.”

And so far, the combination of working with Pařez, having time to step away from the game and finally return for the season has served Vrana well the first six games of the season. He’s scored two goals and tallied one assist, with the first goal a game-winner in the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues in the team’s season-opener. But he’s not completely happy just yet. With a mission to prove himself year after year, he isn’t here for the constant goals and points talk. Instead of setting benchmarks for himself, he believes the goals will come when he earns them through his play on the ice.

But, some trickles of last postseason have continued to rise, with Capitals Coach Todd Reirden unhappy with Vrana’s play in the team’s 6-5 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. In turn, Reirden sent Vrana down to the fourth line for a shift or two, in hopes to spark the fire he knows Vrana has. He was playing in his normal spot on the second line Saturday in the team’s 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

And as Vrana looks back at his past disappointing play, he is trying to leave the past in the past — one wide-toothed grin at a time.

“You know me, I am a happy guy,” Vrana said. “I am a happy guy. Sometimes I just get really emotional when it doesn’t go my way. That is when it is really important, when things don’t go well for you, you have to find a way to change it and to make them right again and that is not being frustrated and sad and all these negative stuffs. You have to find a way to be positive.”

