

Michael A. Taylor's contributions after starter Victor Robles was sidelined have played a sizable role in this postseason run. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The meeting convened in the depths of the stadium, in the office of Harrisburg hitting coach Brian Rupp. It was early July and Michael A. Taylor was playing center field for the Class AA Senators. He’d been sent down by the Washington Nationals after his struggles at the plate led to strikeouts 42 percent of the time. A few coaches filed into the office and sat with Taylor as Manager Matt LeCroy pulled up the video.

LeCroy had waited to do this. He spent the early days of Taylor’s tenure in Harrisburg gauging how the former everyday major leaguer was handling the demotion. After four or five games, he recognized the 28-year-old’s confidence was shaken.

“You could sense it,” LeCroy said. “He didn’t have a bad attitude, but he didn’t believe it.”

The manager called Jonathan Tosches, the Nationals’ manager of advance scouting, and asked him to put together a highlight tape. He wanted to pump Taylor up, show him the player he could be. Maybe this would trigger him to become the hitter he’d become at times throughout his career. LeCroy pressed play.

Taylor transformed on the tape. He smacked doubles down the lines and in the gaps. He blasted home runs everywhere. He swiped bases with abandon. There he was, in Game 4 of the 2017 National League Division Series, belting a grand slam into a cheering crowd at Nationals Park. The screen went dark. LeCroy handed Taylor a thumb drive.

“I really appreciate them doing that,” Taylor said. “They were great at helping me remember [the player I’ve been] and also move forward.”

[The Nationals’ unforgettable season is about to reach another level]

Three months later, what Taylor puzzled out in Harrisburg proved pivotal. His contributions when called upon, as a surprise pinch-hitter, as a center fielder after a mild right hamstring strain sidelined starter Victor Robles, have played a sizable role in this Nationals postseason run. He’s still struggled at times with the bat, and his error in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series could have ended up costlier than it did, but he’s given the Nationals what they needed. He allowed the team space to not rush back Robles.

There’s a good chance the 22-year-old Robles returns this week, maybe as soon as Monday. Taylor will then return to his usual roles of pinch-runner and defensive replacement. It would fit in a season of up and down, and it’d give the Nationals a seasoned bench option to use against the Cardinals in a series which they already lead 2-0.

“He’s been unbelievable since he’s come back up,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said of Taylor. “He understands his role. He’s been really good at it.”

Everything changed in Harrisburg. Taylor worked with Rupp to shorten his swing again and keep the barrel of his bat in the zone longer. He continued analyzing pitchers’ pickoff moves to hone the base-stealing approach he might need later. He shagged fly balls and threw the bases from center and right field before games because General Manager Mike Rizzo wanted him ready if they needed him to replace an injured outfielder, or as a defensive replacement for the playoffs. (Or, it turns out, both.)



Taylor put the Nationals on the board with a home run in the third inning during Game 2 of the NLCS. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The hitting still came slowly. His batting average hovered between .220 and .240, and he still didn’t feel comfortable at the plate. LeCroy remembered a late July game in Portland when he thought things might change. Taylor drove a 3-0, “really good fastball” fastball over the fence in center, his third home run in a week. But then he struck out at least once in 15 of the next 16 games and his batting average sank again.

The advantage of major league players playing in the minors is that they don’t worry about stats. Taylor disregarded his numbers, something he looked at in the majors, and searched instead for the rhythm every hitter craves. But by late August, Taylor felt no better. Then, for reasons he still can’t explain, he felt good again two weeks before the Senators’ season ended. He went 3-for-5 one night, collected another hit the next and a week later went 4-for-4 with four doubles.

“I was finally able to get that feeling,” Taylor said. “I just tried to repeat over and over.”

[When the sun goes down, Adam Eaton comes up big again to propel Nationals in Game 2]

He executed toward the end of the regular season, when the Nationals sewed up a postseason berth and he played consistently. He sprayed three extra-base hits in his last six at-bats of the regular season. The performance emboldened Martinez to use Taylor — off the team because of his bat three months earlier — as a pinch-hitter in the biggest moment of the season. Milwaukee Brewers super-reliever Josh Hader plunked Taylor in the eighth inning of the wild-card game, a hit-by-pitch which ultimately sparked the game-winning rally.

The Nationals needed him later when, in Game 2 of the NLDS, Robles departed in the eighth inning with the mild right hamstring strain. Taylor stepped forward yet again to replace an injured outfielder and become the Nationals starting center fielder.

He’s contributed in myriad ways since, small things like singling to flip the lineup over the pitcher’s spot in Game 4 of the NLDS. The next inning, Ryan Zimmerman drilled a home run to break the game open. He’s done big things, too, like his difficult, diving catch in center to secure the last out of Game 5 in the NLDS to beat the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers. His home run in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Cardinals staked starter Max Scherzer a small early lead on a day when it’s all he needed.

That night, a reporter asked Taylor about his flyball homer. The outfielder misunderstood and thought he meant the line drive which flew by him in the eighth inning. He laughed and explained he couldn’t hear the ball make contact, which made it more difficult to judge. The homer, he added, surprised him. Fly balls hadn’t carried in Busch Stadium until his, when what once looked lost seemed important again.

“I wasn’t sure quite how high it was going to go,” Taylor said.

