Callahan, who replaced the fired Jay Gruden on an interim basis, said he intends to establish the run more than his predecessor, which was welcome news for Adrian Peterson. The veteran running back has rushed for only 108 yards through five weeks, but could finally break out against a Dolphins run defense that ranks as the worst in the league.

The Dolphins, who remain the favorites to land the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft, have been outscored by an average of 34 points per game. Their anemic, 31st-ranked offense is led by quarterback Josh Rosen, who has one touchdown and three interceptions, and running back Kenyan Drake, who has rushed for only five more yards than Peterson.

Pregame reading

Adrian Peterson is re-energized by Bill Callahan’s run-first plan. “I’m hyped about it,” Peterson said of Callahan’s commitment to establishing the run. “You look at the first four weeks … totally opposite from what we did last year when we were able to be more successful as a team.” (Read more)

Bruce Allen defends Redskins tenure, says the ‘culture is actually damn good.’ At a news conference in the wake of Gruden’s firing, the Redskins’ team president suggested, once again, that Washington is close to achieving success. (Read more)

