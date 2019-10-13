

For the family members Tyler Hilinski left behind, every single Saturday during the college football season was guaranteed to be flooded with emotions. How could every game played by his younger brother, now the quarterback at South Carolina, not be a reminder of the Washington State quarterback who died by suicide 20 months ago?

There was an especially worrisome moment for Hilinski’s parents, who watched Saturday as their youngest son, Ryan, made his fifth start at quarterback for the Gamecocks. In the euphoria of the 20-17 upset of No. 3 Georgia in double overtime, Ryan Hilinski limped off the field with a knee injury, with his parents, Mark and Kym, watching from the stands.

“Do I worry every game? Yes,” Kym Hilinski told Sports Illustrated. “Do I share that with Ryan? No. I can’t. I’ll worry the whole drive home. I won’t sleep tonight. But I’m also his mom, and it’s important to me he’s happy.”

What makes him happy is playing quarterback, even with the knowledge that an autopsy of his brother showed chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease linked to football and repetitive, non-concussive hits as well as concussions. Tyler, the middle brother in the family, was four years older than Ryan when he died. Ryan, as one of the best high school quarterbacks in 2018, chose South Carolina and has passed for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns for the 3-3 Gamecocks. He wears the same number, three, that his brother wore and after big plays he often raises his arms, making a “three″ with each hand.

At times, it has been difficult for his parents to separate the two boys in their minds and perhaps that is just fine for all concerned. Hilinski’s mother, Kym, told the SEC Network in September that she caught herself cheering for Tyler instead of Ryan during his first game.

“I stepped back and I said, `Oh my god, I can’t believe I just yelled that.' But I think they were both out there on the field today, right?” she said. “It was Ryan and Tyler, and Tyler was his angel on the field. I hope he’s with him for the rest of this season and the next few seasons.”

Now, the Ryan Hilinski and his family wait to learn for word his knee injury. Although he had reassured his parents and teammates that he was fine, he was scheduled for an MRI Saturday night.

