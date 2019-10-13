Hodges completed seven of nine passes against the Ravens in relief of Rudolph. His start comes as the Steelers try to keep their season from unraveling any further. The loss of Roethlisberger, who underwent surgery for a season-ending elbow injury, was too much for them to overcome after they said their offseason farewells to running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

AD

AD

Steelers at Chargers

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Where: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

TV: NBC

Streaming: fuboTV

There has been speculation that the Washington Redskins, after firing Jay Gruden as their coach, could make an offseason run at Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin. But regardless of whether Redskins owner Daniel Snyder is an admirer of Tomlin, the Steelers’ history under the ownership of the Rooney family is that they simply do not get rid of coaches, and Tomlin has two seasons left on his contract after this season.

The Chargers enter the game with a record of 2-3. They had high hopes for this season after being one of the AFC’s top teams last season and advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs. But they have been inconsistent after enduring a few key injuries and allowing the holdout of running back Melvin Gordon to extend into the regular season.

AD

AD

Still, Gordon is back and the Chargers have time to regroup. They’re ranked 10th in the league in total defense and ninth in scoring defense but need more out of an offense, led by quarterback Philip Rivers, that is ranked 19th in the NFL in scoring.

More NFL coverage:

AD