

Stefon Diggs catches a first-half touchdown pass Sunday against the Eagles. (Bruce Kluckhohn)

So much for the notion of Stefon Diggs being the forgotten man in the Minnesota Vikings’ offense and the potential difference-making wide receiver who could be available, for the New England Patriots or another receiver-needy contender, at the NFL’s trade deadline.

Diggs was very much a key figure Sunday for the Vikings, with three touchdown catches as part of a huge receiving performance in a 38-20 victory at home over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I just feel like when I’m given an opportunity, I’m gonna take full advantage, whether it’s a lot or a little bit,” Diggs told FOX after the game. “Just trying to do my job, you know. I only can control what I can control. Just trying to do that.”

There had been plenty of speculation in recent weeks, not exactly put to rest by Diggs, that Diggs could be headed to New England or elsewhere by the Oct. 29 deadline. The University of Maryland product had 102 catches for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns last season in quarterback Kirk Cousins’s first year with the team, forming an imposing wide receiver combination with Adam Thielen.

But Diggs, until Sunday, had disappeared this season. He entered the Eagles game with only 16 catches for 253 yards and one touchdown in five games. There were reports that he was disgruntled and wanted out of Minnesota, to which Diggs responded to reporters earlier this month: “There’s truth to all rumors.”

That, clearly, did not put the trade speculation to rest. The Patriots, in particular, have seemed like a potential trade-deadline suitor. They signed Antonio Brown just before the season but he lasted only one game in a Patriots uniform before being released amid an NFL investigation into allegations by two women of rape, sexual assault and intimidation.

[With a great defense and an average offense, the Patriots are undefeated. Can they make a run at 19-0?]

Both Patriots wideouts, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, have had injury issues this season. Gordon hurt his knee during Thursday night’s triumph over the New York Giants. The Patriots are off to a 6-0 start, making them the favorites for another Super Bowl title and a candidate to make a run at a 19-0 season. But their success thus far has been led by a dominant defense, while quarterback Tom Brady and the offense have been finding their way. Trading for Diggs certainly would help.

The Vikings, though, have been said to be uninterested in dealing Diggs, barring an overwhelming offer. And he certainly looked like an integral part of their offense Sunday with seven catches (on 11 targets) for 167 yards. It was his NFL game with three touchdown catches. He joined Randy Moss, Ahmad Rashad and Sammy White as the only Vikings receivers ever to have at least 150 receiving yards and at least three touchdown catches in a game.

“I’ve got to take everything in stride, good and bad,” Diggs said. “As far as the trade rumors and all that, I’ll let all that type of stuff figure itself out. But for me, I control what I control and while I’m here, I’m gonna do everything I can.”

Cousins completed 22 of 29 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception, as the Vikings upped their record to 4-2. They’re in the thick of the NFC North race and they aren’t likely to be sellers at the trade deadline.

It has been a weekly drama for Cousins and his receivers. There has been talk of the potential of Cousins -- in Year 2 of his fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract -- being benched. There was a public apology from Cousins to Thielen after Thielen seemed to call out his quarterback by saying the Vikings needed to start connecting on some downfield passes. There has been the Diggs trade speculation.

It still could come unraveled. Cousins has struggled when the spotlight has become brighter, against better opponents and particularly in primetime. But for one day, at least, all was back to being well for Cousins, his receivers and the Vikings, and there was reason for them to hope that they can hold everything together and make a run at an NFC playoff spot.