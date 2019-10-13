

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin makes his first of two touchdown catches during Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

MIAMI — Terry McLaurin was in the midst of a career day, but late in the third quarter of the Washington Redskins’ 17-16 win over the Miami Dolphins, he wasn’t happy.

The rookie wide receiver had carved up the Dolphins’ secondary with some immaculate route-running and a pair of touchdowns that gave Washington a 14-3 lead, but on the play after Miami cut the deficit to 17-10, McLaurin had worked himself wide open for what would have been a 20-plus-yard gain, only to have a Case Keenum pass glance off his hands and fall to the ground as he turned upfield.

Despite his frustration, the ever-calm, wise-beyond-his-years McLaurin soon made up for his mistake. After Miami downed a punt at Washington’s one-yard line, the Redskins’ offense found itself in the shadow of its own end zone with 4:41 left. McLaurin ran a post-corner route to get open for a 32-yard catch that moved the chains and provided valuable breathing room in a game Washington held onto win.

“I just wanted to make up for the one I didn’t have,” McLaurin said. “That’s what you want as a receiver. You’re not necessarily going to make them all, but I try to train my mind to really let things go when things don’t necessarily go my way and be ready for the next play. It’s humbling, because you come from having a great game to dropping a ball that could really continue our drive.”

McLaurin added: “I think [route running] is what separates good receivers from great receivers. I’m not saying I’m great yet, but that’s what I’m striving to be.”

A third-round pick in April’s draft, McLaurin has grown into the top offensive weapon on Washington’s roster, and the Redskins fed him the ball Sunday. He had seven targets, three more than any teammate, finishing with four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. The first score was a 25-yarder in which McLaurin ran inside before breaking to the outside, leaving Miami defensive back Ken Webster chasing after him. The second touchdown was a 33-yard fade from the slot in which McLaurin simply ran away from the defender.

“It’s impressive the type of poise that he has,” interim coach Bill Callahan said. “The [fourth-quarter reception] was an art-form piece of work.”

The Redskins’ offense has had trouble producing big plays dating back to last season, and McLaurin has been a pleasant surprise as a home-run hitter. He now has 50 yards receiving in every game he’s played, and a touchdown in all but one. For a team that is lacking high-end players on its roster, McLaurin has established himself as a building block at wide receiver.

“He’s friendly on the eyes, as a quarterback,” quarterback Case Keenum said. “Just the body language he gives in and out of breaks. I know where he’s going to be at all times.”

Run game finds success, but quarterback play is still an issue

Callahan swore that the Redskins would rededicate themselves to the run under his direction, and that’s exactly what they did Sunday. Running back Adrian Peterson got work early and often, and came away with season-highs in attempts (23) and yards (118). His 25-yarder in the second half was his longest run of the year, and set up the first touchdown.

This is exactly what Callahan wants: more rushing attempts than the opponent. Washington had 33 rushes compared to Miami’s 21.

“I was happy for [Peterson] to see that we could get him going and get him in a rhythm,” Callahan said. “You see the competitive nature of him. He would take the ball every down if we gave it to him and he would produce.”

But while the commitment to the running game is real, quarterback play remains an issue. Callahan said he saw enough from Keenum that he would continue being the starting quarterback moving forward, but the numbers weren’t great. He finished 13 of 25 for 166 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions — although he came dangerously close to one on a play in which he scrambled in the second half. Keenum also continued to miss some open receivers, but the big throws he made to McLaurin were perfect.

The passing game will likely continue to be a work in progress, and some will continue to call for rookie Dwayne Haskins to start, but the success of the running game — albeit against a struggling Dolphins defense — offered some hope. If Washington can run the ball effectively and take advantage of some play-action fakes and one-on-one coverages, that could be a recipe for success.

Quinton Dunbar is Washington’s best cornerback

Josh Norman gets more attention, and the bigger paycheck, but Dunbar continues to prove he’s the top cornerback on the Redskins’ roster. He recorded an interception against Miami when he jumped a route in the second quarter, his third in four games played.

The defense visibly suffered over the past two years when he missed time with injuries, and opponents have tested Norman more than him.

“Just film breakdown,” Dunbar said of his recent success. “Reading concepts. Me playing receiver [previously] helps me out a lot with concepts and stuff like that. That’s pretty much it. … Now that I’m four years, five years in, I slow the game down tremendously.”