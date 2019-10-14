Boxer Patrick Day was “fighting for his life” after being taken to a Chicago hospital following a 10th-round knockout Saturday night, according to reports.
As of Sunday evening, Day was in a coma and was in “extremely critical condition,” the boxer’s management company, DiBella Entertainment, said on its website.
Day, 27, was in a title bout against defending champion Charles Conwell when he fell under a barrage of punches in the 10th and final round. Day remained on the canvas for several minutes as he was attended to by medical personnel. He was then taken from Chicago’s Wintrust Arena on a stretcher.
Day remained unconscious and suffered seizures on his way to an ambulance, according to a DAZN reporter. He underwent emergency brain surgery after he was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, ESPN reported.
“Patrick’s condition is extremely grave,” Day’s trainer, Joe Higgins, said via text message to Newsday, which reported Sunday that Day had been placed in a medically induced coma. “He is fighting for his life. That’s all we can really say right now.”
A USBA spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
“It’s not good. … We’re all praying for him,” David Hearn, whose company promoted the event, said of Day on Saturday. Day and Conwell, 21, were fighting on the undercard of a slate headlined by Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight victory over Chazz Witherspoon.
“Please pray for Pat!! Come home safe!” Conwell, a 2016 Olympian who also knocked Day down in the fourth and eighth rounds, tweeted on Saturday. Other boxers joined him in sending messages of support and concern.
“I’m sick over it,” Chris Algieri, a former junior welterweight champion and Long Island native, told Newsday. “I’ve known Patrick since he was a teenage amateur training at the Freeport [Police Athletic League]. Patrick grew into a very disciplined and gritty professional.
“Whether in the gym or in the ring you could always expect 100% effort out of Pat … and at the end of it all, a smile,” Algieri continued. “One of the true nice guys in the sport who stood out as a consummate gentleman warrior.”
A native of Freeport, N.Y., Day began his professional career in 2013. He was a 2012 New York Golden Gloves winner at 152 pounds and reportedly also an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team that year.
Day told the L.I. Herald in 2018 that he was something of a latecomer to boxing, only having committed to the sport after he failed to make his high school basketball team. “I had so much energy,” he said. “Boxing allowed me to get it out."
