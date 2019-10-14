On Sunday, the Eagles didn’t put up much of a fight in Minnesota against the Vikings, losing 38-20 in a game in which their problems defending the pass came to light again (it was the fourth time a quarterback threw for 300 yards against them this season). And so, with a game against similarly sputtering Dallas on tap for Sunday night, Coach Doug Pederson went on Philly sports-talk radio on Monday and pretty much guaranteed a victory.

“We’re going down to Dallas, and our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we’re gonna win that football game, and when we do, we’re in first place in the NFC East,” Pederson said. “We control our own destiny. We’re right where we need to be.”

Pederson: "I know the sky is falling outside. It's falling and I get that and the fans are real. We're going down to Dallas, our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we're gonna win that football game and when we do we're in first place in the NFC East." 🦅#On94WIP🎙️ pic.twitter.com/m13eW31NPZ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 14, 2019

Pederson would try to walk that back during his Monday news conference with reporters that followed, maintaining he hadn’t guaranteed a victory over Dallas because he did not use the word “guarantee” and merely was trying to voice confidence in the Eagles.

“Never said that,” Pederson told reporters. “I never said that. Never said guarantee a win. Nah, I’d never do that. No.”

If any linguists can find a difference between “we’re gonna win that football game” and “I guarantee a victory,” please let us know.

The Cowboys and Eagles, both playoff teams a season ago, were seen as the favorites to win the NFC East with the Giants and Redskins both stuck in a perpetual losing cycle, and their Week 7 game on “Sunday Night Football” was a marquee matchup of the season’s first half. But Philly hasn’t looked all that impressive, even in its victories, while Dallas has lost three straight after compiling early-season wins against the Giants, Redskins and similarly bedraggled Dolphins.

“Has it been beautiful or perfect or all of that? No,” Pederson told WIP. “But all we have to do is try to be 1-0 this week, beat the Dallas Cowboys [and] we’re in first place.

“And listen, they’re reeling, too. They’re struggling, too. They’ve dropped their last three games. So this will be an exciting football game.”

