It was a strange weekend of football in the D.C. area, as the only ranked team to go down was the top-ranked Gonzaga Eagles.

Gonzaga faced a stout Good Counsel team in the first game of an arduous WCAC stretch. Tied 7-7 at the end of regulation, the game turned wild as one overtime became two and then five. A fourth-down stop by the Falcons defense gave Good Counsel the upset victory.

Elsewhere, there were plenty of blowout wins by the area’s top teams. In the top 10 alone, six teams won by 35 or more points.

1. DeMatha (5-1) LR: 2

The Stags had a bye and will have to wait a few more days to kick off WCAC play.

Next: Saturday at No. 4 Gonzaga, 2 p.m.

2. Good Counsel (6-1) LR: 4

Sy’Veon Wilkerson, Chase Williams, Sean Aaron and Lejay Hatcher each rushed for an overtime touchdown as the Falcons took down No. 4 Gonzaga in a shootout.

Next: Friday vs. No. 5 St. John’s, 7 p.m.

3. Quince Orchard (6-0) LR: 3

After a tight first quarter, the Cougars outscored Richard Montgomery 52-7 to earn a 59-14 win.

Next: Friday vs. Whitman, 6:30 p.m.

4. Gonzaga (6-1) Last ranked: 1

The Eagles fell to Good Counsel in a five-overtime thriller, ending an eight-game win streak.

Next: Saturday vs. No. 1 DeMatha, 2 p.m.

5. St. John’s (3-4) LR: 5

The Cadets kicked off conference play with a 45-7 win over McNamara.

Next: Friday at No. 2 Good Counsel, 7 p.m.

6. Westfield (6-0) LR: 6

Isaiah Daniel had a 65-yard rushing touchdown as the Bulldogs held off Madison, 21-14.

Next: Friday at Oakton, 7 p.m.

7. Stone Bridge (6-0) LR: 7

The Bulldogs topped 40 points for a fourth straight game, beating Riverside, 46-3.

Next: Friday vs. Woodgrove, 7 p.m.

8. Wise (6-0) LR: 8

The Pumas beat an opponent 70-0 for the second straight week, this time High Point.

Next: Friday at Suitand, 7 p.m.

9. Freedom-Woodbridge (6-0) LR: 9

Julian Edwards rushed for three touchdowns as the Eagles beat Hylton, 46-6.

Next: Friday at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

10. Northwest (6-0) LR: 10

The Jaguars led by 41 points at halftime in a 44-7 blowout of Churchill.

Next: Friday at Clarksburg, 6:30 p.m

11. Broad Run (6-0) LR: 11

Mitch Griffis threw three touchdowns as the Spartans beat Loudoun Valley, 28-14.

Next: Friday at Churchill, 7 p.m.

12. National Christian (6-1) LR: 12

The Eagles traveled to Ohio and beat Steubenville, 56-55, in an overtime shootout.

Next: Friday vs. Central, 7 p.m.

13. Damascus (4-2) LR: 13

Timmy Furgeson had an early pick-six as the Hornets rolled to a 49-8 win over Watkins Mill.

Next: Friday vs. Wheaton, 6:30 p.m.

14. Georgetown Prep (4-2) LR: 14

Two fourth-quarter touchdowns lifted the Little Hoyas to a 23-9 win over Episcopal.

Next: Saturday at No. 16 Landon, 2 p.m

15. Friendship Collegiate (4-3) LR: 15

The Knights ended a two-game losing skid with a 42-0 rout of Riverdale Baptist.

Next: Saturday vs. Penn Wood (PA), 1 p.m.

16. Landon (4-1) LR: 16

The Bears topped St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, 41-35, in double-overtime.

Next: Saturday vs. No. 14 Georgetown Prep, 2 p.m.

17. South County (6-0) LR: 17

The Stallions posted their first shutout of the year, 44-0, over W.T. Woodson.

Next: Friday at West Springfield, 7 p.m.

18. Huntingtown (6-0) LR: 18

The Hurricanes held their opponent to seven or fewer points for the fourth time this season, defeating Chopticon, 33-7.

Next: Friday vs. Leonardtown, 7 p.m.

19. North Point (5-1) LR: 19

After a 42-8 win over Great Mills, the Eagles’ offense is averaging 43 points per game.

Next: Friday vs. St. Charles, 7 p.m.

20. Lake Braddock (5-1) LR: 20

The Bruins overcame an early deficit to beat Robinson, 42-27.

Next: Friday vs. W.T. Woodson, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: None

On the bubble: Dunbar, Douglass, Paint Branch, Tuscarora

