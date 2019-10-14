Elsewhere, there were plenty of blowout wins by the area’s top teams. In the top 10 alone, six teams won by 35 or more points.

1. DeMatha (5-1) LR: 2

The Stags had a bye and will have to wait a few more days to kick off WCAC play.

Next: Saturday at No. 4 Gonzaga, 2 p.m.

2. Good Counsel (6-1) LR: 4

Sy’Veon Wilkerson, Chase Williams, Sean Aaron and Lejay Hatcher each rushed for an overtime touchdown as the Falcons took down No. 4 Gonzaga in a shootout.

Next: Friday vs. No. 5 St. John’s, 7 p.m.

3. Quince Orchard (6-0) LR: 3

After a tight first quarter, the Cougars outscored Richard Montgomery 52-7 to earn a 59-14 win.

Next: Friday vs. Whitman, 6:30 p.m.

4. Gonzaga (6-1) Last ranked: 1

The Eagles fell to Good Counsel in a five-overtime thriller, ending an eight-game win streak.

Next: Saturday vs. No. 1 DeMatha, 2 p.m.

5. St. John’s (3-4) LR: 5

The Cadets kicked off conference play with a 45-7 win over McNamara.

Next: Friday at No. 2 Good Counsel, 7 p.m.

6. Westfield (6-0) LR: 6

Isaiah Daniel had a 65-yard rushing touchdown as the Bulldogs held off Madison, 21-14.

Next: Friday at Oakton, 7 p.m.

7. Stone Bridge (6-0) LR: 7

The Bulldogs topped 40 points for a fourth straight game, beating Riverside, 46-3.

Next: Friday vs. Woodgrove, 7 p.m.

8. Wise (6-0) LR: 8

The Pumas beat an opponent 70-0 for the second straight week, this time High Point.

Next: Friday at Suitand, 7 p.m.

9. Freedom-Woodbridge (6-0) LR: 9

Julian Edwards rushed for three touchdowns as the Eagles beat Hylton, 46-6.

Next: Friday at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

10. Northwest (6-0) LR: 10

The Jaguars led by 41 points at halftime in a 44-7 blowout of Churchill.

Next: Friday at Clarksburg, 6:30 p.m

11. Broad Run (6-0) LR: 11

Mitch Griffis threw three touchdowns as the Spartans beat Loudoun Valley, 28-14.

Next: Friday at Churchill, 7 p.m.

12. National Christian (6-1) LR: 12

The Eagles traveled to Ohio and beat Steubenville, 56-55, in an overtime shootout.

Next: Friday vs. Central, 7 p.m.

13. Damascus (4-2) LR: 13

Timmy Furgeson had an early pick-six as the Hornets rolled to a 49-8 win over Watkins Mill.

Next: Friday vs. Wheaton, 6:30 p.m.

14. Georgetown Prep (4-2) LR: 14

Two fourth-quarter touchdowns lifted the Little Hoyas to a 23-9 win over Episcopal.

Next: Saturday at No. 16 Landon, 2 p.m

15. Friendship Collegiate (4-3) LR: 15

The Knights ended a two-game losing skid with a 42-0 rout of Riverdale Baptist.

Next: Saturday vs. Penn Wood (PA), 1 p.m.

16. Landon (4-1) LR: 16

The Bears topped St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, 41-35, in double-overtime.

Next: Saturday vs. No. 14 Georgetown Prep, 2 p.m.

17. South County (6-0) LR: 17

The Stallions posted their first shutout of the year, 44-0, over W.T. Woodson.

Next: Friday at West Springfield, 7 p.m.

18. Huntingtown (6-0) LR: 18

The Hurricanes held their opponent to seven or fewer points for the fourth time this season, defeating Chopticon, 33-7.

Next: Friday vs. Leonardtown, 7 p.m.

19. North Point (5-1) LR: 19

After a 42-8 win over Great Mills, the Eagles’ offense is averaging 43 points per game.

Next: Friday vs. St. Charles, 7 p.m.

20. Lake Braddock (5-1) LR: 20

The Bruins overcame an early deficit to beat Robinson, 42-27.

Next: Friday vs. W.T. Woodson, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: None

On the bubble: Dunbar, Douglass, Paint Branch, Tuscarora

