But neither Winston nor Mariota have delivered on that potential. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who took Winston out of Florida State with the No. 1 pick, have not won more than nine games and have yet to make the playoffs in Winston’s four full seasons. The Tennessee Titans have done slightly better after selecting Mariota No. 2 out of Oregon, with three straight 9-7 seasons from 2016 to 2018 plus a playoff berth (and one playoff win) in 2017, but 9-7 seasons hardly are the benchmark of NFL success, and both Winston and Mariota are playing under their third head coach.

Despite the lack of true accomplishment, both players have remained consistent starters for their teams. That time, however, may be coming to an end, and Sunday might have been the turning point. Playing in London against the Panthers, Winston threw a career-high five interceptions, lost a fumble and was sacked seven times in a 37-26 loss. Mariota, meanwhile, completed just 7 of 15 passes for 63 yards and threw two interceptions against a not-good Broncos pass defense and was benched in favor of Ryan Tannehill in a 16-0 loss in Denver.

Of the two, Winston seems more likely to maintain his grasp on the job, considering Tampa Bay has not really brought in a backup to challenge him (second-stringer Ryan Griffin actually has been in the league longer than both Winston and Mariota but has never thrown an NFL pass).

But with both teams at 2-4 and both quarterbacks in the final year of their rookie contracts, the Bucs and Titans have some choices to make moving forward.

“I see the preparation. I see what he’s trying to do,” Bucs Coach Bruce Arians said of Winston after Sunday’s game. “The fumbles, we have to get rid of those. We have to start throwing balls away and we don’t need to take those sacks. You don’t take those hits, either. The interceptions, I have to go back and look at the film.”

The Titans traded for Tannehill after he spent seven seasons as Miami’s starter (when healthy), a sign that Mariota’s job wasn’t entirely safe. That hint became reality Sunday after Mariota completed only 1 of 7 pass attempts and threw two interceptions on throws that traveled more than 10 yards downfield, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Tannehill entered in the third quarter and, while he couldn’t get the Titans into the end zone, he guided Tennessee to its only two trips into the red zone.

“At that point we were really just trying to find a way to move the football and score some points. I felt like we were in the game and needed to find a way to score. I told [Tannehill] to get warmed up and get ready to go try to score points,” Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said.

Vrabel added that he will evaluate the situation with Titans General Manager Jon Robinson before deciding on a starter for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Arians has Tampa Bay’s bye week to sort out his quarterbacking situation. The Bucs’ next game, ironically enough, is against the Titans on Oct. 27.

Should Winston and/or Mariota flame out, it would cap a 2015 quarterback class that will go down as one of the more disappointing in history:

