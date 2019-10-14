The Washington Nationals return home for the first-ever National League Championship Series game at Nationals Park on Monday.

The environment promises to be raucous after the Nationals’ dominant starting pitching propelled them past the St. Louis Cardinals in their first two games. The 2-0 series lead means that the Nationals are two wins away from their first World Series berth, with the next three games (if necessary) scheduled for Nats Park.

AD

AD

“I’m sure it’ll be loud,” reliever Daniel Hudson said with a smile. The veteran right-hander rejoined the team in Game 2 after missing the first game to be with his wife, Sara, for the birth of third child, a girl named Millie. Hudson added, of the series, “Hopefully we can cap this thing off with a win this week.”

If the Nationals win their next two games, or if they win two of their next three, they would not need to return to St. Louis. This would give them perhaps some added rest as the American League slugs it out (the New York Yankees and Houston Astros are currently tied, 1-1). But first, the Nationals must win Monday, and that starts with a star-studded matchup on the mound between two of the best pitchers in baseball, Stephen Strasburg and Jack Flaherty.

Flaherty has been unstoppable in the second half, posting a 0.91 ERA since the all-star break, but Strasburg has been nearly unhittable in the playoffs (his 1.32 postseason ERA among the best ever). This unstoppable-object-meets-immovable-force battle could go a long way toward determining the tone of the series in Washington.

AD

AD

Series overview

Game 1 at St. Louis — Oct. 11: — Oct. 11: Nationals 2, Cardinals 0

Game 2 at St. Louis — Oct. 12: — Oct. 12: Nationals 3, Cardinals 1

Game 3 at Washington — Monday, 7:38 p.m.

Game 4 at Washington — Tuesday, Oct. 15, 8:05 p.m.

Game 5 at Washington — Wednesday, Oct. 16, 4:08 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6 at St. Louis — Friday, Oct. 18, 8:08 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7 at St. Louis — Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:08 p.m. (if necessary)

Pregame reading

The Nationals’ rotation encountered a knife fight and brought a bazooka. Or four. Through the first eight games of these playoffs, six of them wins, Washington’s starting pitchers are allowing a .150 batting average, writes Barry Svrluga. (Read more)

Anthony Rendon is always on time at the plate. He always has been. The 29-year-old third baseman, and catalyst of the Nationals’ offense, has been swinging the same way since he was a kid. (Read more)

AD

AD

Michael A. Taylor has been much more than a stopgap for the Nationals. The 28-year-old’s season seemed lost in early July, when he was back in the minor leagues, but he has contributed in ways big and small during this playoff run. (Read more)

When the sun goes down, Adam Eaton comes up big again to propel Nationals in Game 2. Outfielder goes against his instincts, channels his inner George Constanza to produce two-run double to give Nats some breathing room to take 2-0 lead in NLCS. (Read more)

AD

AD

Read more about the Nationals:

AD

AD