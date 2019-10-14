A rivalry deep in years but most notable for its recent history will renew Monday night in College Park as Maryland, the reigning NCAA men’s champion, hosts Georgetown, a genuine College Cup contender.

The local duel started almost seven decades ago but did not pick up high speed until 2012, when the Hoyas outlasted the Terrapins on penalty kicks after a 4-4 draw in an epic national semifinal. Since then, Georgetown has enjoyed the upper hand with a 3-1-1 record in regular season meetings, including two away victories.

The latest installment, to be shown by Fox Sports 1 starting at 7 p.m., will feature the No. 12 Hoyas (9-1-1) arriving at Ludwig Field on a four-game unbeaten streak against the No. 25 Terrapins (6-3-2), who are undefeated in five straight despite continuing injury concerns.

Georgetown prepped for the nonconference visit with a 2-0 home victory over Seton Hall on Friday. In his third game back from injury, Nigerian-born Achara scored twice as the Hoyas improved to 3-0-1 in the Big East and registered their third straight shutout (sixth overall).

The same day, Maryland’s Justin Gielen scored a 78th-minute equalizer — his first goal of the year — to forge a 1-1 draw at Michigan State. The match did not go into extra time — which is standard in college soccer — because of heavy rain and a waterlogged pitch.

“The conditions were horrible, and yet through that,” Terps Coach Sasho Cirovski said, “our guys managed to play some really good soccer.”

>>The top-ranked teams in the country, both of whom reside at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville, survived difficult away matches to remain unbeaten.

The Virginia women (11-0-3) received an extra-time goal from senior forward Meghan McCool for a 1-0 victory at fifth-ranked Florida State (11-3-0), their fifth consecutive clean sheet. The Cavaliers (3-0-3 in the ACC) will host Notre Dame (9-4-1) on Saturday.

The Virginia men (10-0-1) did not concede a shot on goal by a Boston College player but settled for a 1-1 draw with the Eagles, thanks to an own goal. The Cavaliers had big advantages in overall shots (21-3) and corner kicks (14-1).

Spencer Patton scored in the 57th minute, but in the 65th, a deflected cross tied the match and ended Virginia’s shutout streak at 692 minutes, its longest in 10 years. On Tuesday night, the Cavaliers will host No. 17 James Madison (9-3-1).

>>The No. 10 Georgetown women (10-2-2) recovered from a two-goal halftime deficit to draw with visiting Creighton, 2-2, and run their unbeaten streak to nine. Freshmen Julia Leas and Sofie Fox scored nine minutes apart for the Hoyas, who, at 4-0-1 in the Big East, are three points ahead of Butler, their opponent next Sunday in Indianapolis.

>>The No. 19 Navy men saw their 15-game winning streak end but remained unbeaten this season with a 1-1 draw with Army in front of 8,808 in Chester, Pa., the second-biggest crowd of the year nationally behind UC Santa Barbara’s 9,748 for Cal Poly’s visit.

The Black Knights (2-5-3) were the first team this season to push the Midshipmen (11-0-1) into extra time. Navy will host Patriot League co-leader Lehigh (8-3-1) on Saturday in Annapolis. Both are 4-0-1 in conference play.

The Navy women’s 11-game unbeaten streak ended with a 1-0 defeat at Holy Cross, dropping the Mids to 11-2-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the Patriot League.

>>The No. 17 James Madison men rebounded from a defeat at Villanova (which ended a nine-game unbeaten streak) with a 3-0 victory at Delaware. Manuel Ferriol scored his 12th goal of the season for the Dukes, who are 4-0-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association. They’ll visit No. 1 Virginia on Tuesday.

>> The Howard women extended their shutout streak to six games and 556 minutes with a 3-0 victory at Grambling, the seventh of 11 consecutive matches at away or neutral sites. The Bison are 9-2-0 overall and 6-0-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference heading into Friday’s game against Mississippi Valley State in Birmingham, Ala.

>>In Division III, the Catholic University men (12-1-1) ran their unbeaten streak to 13 with a 3-2 victory over Susquehanna.

