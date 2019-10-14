The latest installment, to be shown by Fox Sports 1 starting at 7 p.m., will feature the No. 12 Hoyas (9-1-1) arriving at Ludwig Field on a four-game unbeaten streak against the No. 25 Terrapins (6-3-2), who are undefeated in five straight despite continuing injury concerns.

AD

Georgetown prepped for the nonconference visit with a 2-0 home victory over Seton Hall on Friday. In his third game back from injury, Nigerian-born Achara scored twice as the Hoyas improved to 3-0-1 in the Big East and registered their third straight shutout (sixth overall).

AD

The same day, Maryland’s Justin Gielen scored a 78th-minute equalizer — his first goal of the year — to forge a 1-1 draw at Michigan State. The match did not go into extra time — which is standard in college soccer — because of heavy rain and a waterlogged pitch.

“The conditions were horrible, and yet through that,” Terps Coach Sasho Cirovski said, “our guys managed to play some really good soccer.”

AD

>>The top-ranked teams in the country, both of whom reside at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville, survived difficult away matches to remain unbeaten.

The Virginia women (11-0-3) received an extra-time goal from senior forward Meghan McCool for a 1-0 victory at fifth-ranked Florida State (11-3-0), their fifth consecutive clean sheet. The Cavaliers (3-0-3 in the ACC) will host Notre Dame (9-4-1) on Saturday.

AD

HIGHLIGHTS | The top-ranked Hoos battled the fifth-ranked Seminoles for 104 minutes until a golden goal from Meghan McCool lifted UVA to victory. #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/SPS0IY4eVO — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 13, 2019

The Virginia men (10-0-1) did not concede a shot on goal by a Boston College player but settled for a 1-1 draw with the Eagles, thanks to an own goal. The Cavaliers had big advantages in overall shots (21-3) and corner kicks (14-1).

Spencer Patton scored in the 57th minute, but in the 65th, a deflected cross tied the match and ended Virginia’s shutout streak at 692 minutes, its longest in 10 years. On Tuesday night, the Cavaliers will host No. 17 James Madison (9-3-1).

AD

>>The No. 10 Georgetown women (10-2-2) recovered from a two-goal halftime deficit to draw with visiting Creighton, 2-2, and run their unbeaten streak to nine. Freshmen Julia Leas and Sofie Fox scored nine minutes apart for the Hoyas, who, at 4-0-1 in the Big East, are three points ahead of Butler, their opponent next Sunday in Indianapolis.

AD

>>The No. 19 Navy men saw their 15-game winning streak end but remained unbeaten this season with a 1-1 draw with Army in front of 8,808 in Chester, Pa., the second-biggest crowd of the year nationally behind UC Santa Barbara’s 9,748 for Cal Poly’s visit.

GOAL! @NavyMSoccer strikes first with a goal from Deigo Manrique in the 23rd minute! #RaiseTheSail



Watch Live on the Patriot League Network: https://t.co/U6SFuasjdG pic.twitter.com/Dei6G0oxLc — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) October 12, 2019

The Black Knights (2-5-3) were the first team this season to push the Midshipmen (11-0-1) into extra time. Navy will host Patriot League co-leader Lehigh (8-3-1) on Saturday in Annapolis. Both are 4-0-1 in conference play.

AD

The Navy women’s 11-game unbeaten streak ended with a 1-0 defeat at Holy Cross, dropping the Mids to 11-2-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the Patriot League.

>>The No. 17 James Madison men rebounded from a defeat at Villanova (which ended a nine-game unbeaten streak) with a 3-0 victory at Delaware. Manuel Ferriol scored his 12th goal of the season for the Dukes, who are 4-0-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association. They’ll visit No. 1 Virginia on Tuesday.

AD

>> The Howard women extended their shutout streak to six games and 556 minutes with a 3-0 victory at Grambling, the seventh of 11 consecutive matches at away or neutral sites. The Bison are 9-2-0 overall and 6-0-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference heading into Friday’s game against Mississippi Valley State in Birmingham, Ala.

>>In Division III, the Catholic University men (12-1-1) ran their unbeaten streak to 13 with a 3-2 victory over Susquehanna.

AD