LaFleur was hired to replace Mike McCarthy because he’s a young, would-be offensive mastermind in the mold of his former Los Angeles Rams boss, Sean McVay. But so far, the Packers are winning not because LaFleur has gotten the most out of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the offense. They’re winning because they’ve been a better all-around team and not so heavily reliant upon Rodgers to mask deficiencies in other areas.

LaFleur retained defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, the former head coach of the Cleveland Browns, and Pettine has overseen the league’s eighth-ranked scoring defense. The Packers have 15 sacks in five games, led by 5.5 by Preston Smith and five by fellow newcomer Za’Darius Smith. The defense might have to lead the way again Monday, since Rodgers will be without wide receiver Davante Adams, who has been ruled out because of a toe injury. Rodgers had only four completions to wide receivers when the Packers won at Dallas eight days ago.

The Lions have played surprisingly well, with a record of 2-1-1. They’re coming off a bye week that followed their first loss of the season, a 34-30 defeat Sept. 29 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Patricia, the former New England Patriots defensive coordinator, is getting improved results in his second year as Detroit’s head coach after the Lions went 6-10 last season.

The Lions are struggling this season on defense. They’re ranked 27th in the NFL in total defense and 29th against the pass. But the offense is thriving. The Lions are ranked eighth in the league in total offense, and quarterback Matthew Stafford has nine touchdown passes, two interceptions and a passer rating of 102.6 through four games.

The NFC North is the only division in the NFL that has all four teams with winning records. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday to improve to 4-2, while the Chicago Bears, who are on a bye this week, are 3-2.

