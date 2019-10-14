“He’s raring to go,” Martinez said. “Excited to be back on the field.”

Robles dropped down a sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning of Game 2 in the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and tweaked his hamstring on the run to first base. Robles exited immediately and Michael A. Taylor, the on-again off-again Nationals outfielder, replaced him. Taylor provided similar defensive prowess in the outfield and at the plate, where his streaky nature has long been an issue, he went 6 for 20 (.300) and drew one walk while striking out seven times. Taylor delivered the Nationals the lead in Game 2 against the Cardinals with a solo home run to left field, which evened out when his error in the eighth inning gave St. Louis its first run of the series.

AD

AD

The addition of Robles back to the lineup, where he’s hitting eighth Monday, likely means more bunts trying for base hits a la Adam Eaton. It also could mean the Nationals try to steal an extra base, though they’ve been hesitant to this series because of how well the Cardinals defend against it. Robles was 28 for 37 on steal attempts this season.

More than anything, though, it signals a more potent bat at the bottom of the order and increases the chances the Nationals flip over the lineup. The Nationals will need to do that because, though they’ve won the first two games of this series, it’s been because of pitching. The offense is still looking for a spark. Perhaps Robles could be it.

Read more on the Washington Nationals:

AD

AD