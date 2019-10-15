Not at St. Albans.

“We addressed the elephant in the room and said ‘Look, it’s a great stretch but it’s not realistic,’ ” Coach Brian Schultz said. “It’s not real life to [go] this many games being unscored on.”

The Bulldogs’ defense so far has been good enough to blur reality. They’ve allowed just four goals all season, two of which came in last week’s 6-2 win over Bullis, after starters were pulled.

The Bulldogs’ back four is all seniors, and they’re joined by senior goalkeeper Caleb Ehrenhaft, who was a field player for the program for two years before making the switch to keeper last season. As he has developed, the team’s defense has grown tighter.

“He stepped up for us last year, and he’s so naturally athletic that it just kind of fit,” Schultz said. “And he puts in a ton of work on his own and elsewhere. Always in the weight room, always getting better.”

The win streak was ended by a 1-1 draw with Georgetown Prep last week, the first of two matchups between last year’s Interstate Athletic Conference co-champions. The second match is part of a tough home stretch for the Bulldogs, who are looking to earn a top seed in both the IAC and District of Columbia State Athletic Association postseason brackets.

“Starting out the season like that and getting that confidence and winning mentality has paid off for us,” Schultz said.

(Records through Sunday)

1. Whitman (9-1-1) LR: 1

The Vikings’ win streak stands at seven matches after senior Aaron Gunther scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Einstein.

2. Wootton (9-0-0) LR: 2

Senior Alek Wroblewski has 15 goals and four assists this season.

3. Gaithersburg (11-1-0) LR: 3

The Trojans’ only loss came against No. 2 Wootton.

4. St. Albans (11-0-2) LR: 7

The Bulldogs beat Bullis, 6-2, on Friday, their first victory in which they conceded a goal.

5. Georgetown Prep (9-0-4) LR: 5

Junior Thomas McBride scored for the Little Hoyas in a 1-1 draw against No. 4 St. Albans.

6. Leonardtown (12-0-0) LR: NR

The Raiders have looked unstoppable to start the season, winning by an average of five goals.

7. River Hill (11-1-0) LR: 4

Junior Jonah Stoutenborough, who opened the scoring in a 4-1 win over River Hill, leads the team with nine goals.

8. St. John’s (7-2-0) LR: NR

The Cadets, seeking a return to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship, have recovered since suffering their first loss against St. Albans.

9. Arundel (10-1-1) LR: 8

The Wildcats have posted eight shutouts.

10. Wilde Lake (9-2-0) LR: NR

The Wildecats earned a signature win two weeks ago, 2-1, in overtime over River Hill.

Dropped out: No. 6 Laurel, No. 9 Bowie, No. 10 Broadneck

On the bubble: Annapolis, The Heights, International High School at Langley Park

