Washington’s defensive pairings remained the same, with Michal Kempny (hamstring) still not available for Wednesday’s game against Toronto. Reirden said he hopes Kempny can return for Friday’s game against the New York Rangers, but wants to make sure he is 100-percent first. Kempny has not played since undergoing surgery in April to repair a torn ACL.

“Yeah we wanted to look at a couple of different things today after re-watching the game last night; I juggled quite a few things last night to try and get a spark,” Reirden said. “We were able to go to three lines for a bit to get some energy going and find some different combinations that could work. We are looking to spread it out a little more and be a difficult matchup team.”

While integrating several new additions into a core that won a Stanley Cup in 2018, Washington has struggled with consistency over the first two weeks of this season.

“I think maybe an area that we’ve been too much up and down,” Backstrom said. “You can lose hockey games and still play all right, but I mean I think we were playing really poorly when we lost and that’s just, yeah, I mean we just got to change the mentality.

After ending a three-game losing streak with a win at Dallas on Saturday, the Capitals dug themselves a deep and early hole Monday against the Avalanche. Panik was unable to convert multiple scoring chances down the stretch.

“It’s different for every player with how they adjust and some differently than others,” Reirden said of Panik. “He’s had some really good chances … [he needs to] not think about systems and get to a comfortable skill-set within our system. That is something that is expected and something you don’t want to teach at game 60.”

Oshie said players have been frustrated with themselves individually but not with each other and believes the collective focus will improve as the season progresses. Backstrom pointed to the team’s struggles during five-on-five play as a probable reason for the lineup shake up. The Capitals have been outscored 16-11 in five-on-five situations, which ranks 16th in the 31-team NHL. When the Caps lead by a goal, it gets even worse: In those situations, they’ve given up a tying goal eight times and extended their lead just twice, which is a league worst.

“I just feel like we need to show some more urgency and be more desperate out there,” Backstrom said. “I think it’s focus. You got to make sure you help each other out a little bit better.”

While the Capitals continue to work on their consistency throughout their forward lines, there is an emerging question mark in net. With Holtby, who is in a contract year, with a 1-1-2 record and a .846 save percentage, Reirden still trusts his No. 1 in goal, but rookie Ilya Samsonsov could be emerging quicker than the organization believed at the start of the season. Samsonov has 68 saves on 72 shots through two full games, plus his relief of Holtby Monday night.

“I still have confidence in him.,” Reirden said. “Plenty of confidence in him. He’s been through this before. We saw this in the Stanley Cup year, and he ends up taking over and winning the Stanley Cup and be a big part of it.”

