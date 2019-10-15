St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt sat struggling leadoff hitter Dexter Fowler and replaced him in the batting order with Tommy Edman, a young, switch-hitting utility player. Edman is better as a left-handed hitter, but he will bat right-handed against Corbin. Shildt also boosted José Martínez, who got into the starting lineup for the first time in Game 3 because the Cardinals struggled to not just score runs but get hits. This gives the Cardinals right-handed hitters in their top seven spots of the lineup.