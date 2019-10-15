Shildt flopped his only left-handed hitter, Kolten Wong, the former No. 2 hitter, to the bottom of the lineup to protect him against Corbin, who’s been particularly tough on lefties this season. He started Harrison Bader in Fowler’s place, even though the right-handed hitter has struggled against left-handed hitting (.640 on-base-plus-slugging-percentage).
The Cardinals are hoping these changes spark this offense because, so far, they’ve scored their only two runs of the series on defensive miscues.
Shildt left the heart of his order the same even though No. 3 Paul Goldschmidt finished Monday night 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and No. 4 Marcell Ozuna’s only time on base ended with a base-running blunder which set his team back in the second inning.
Here’s the full lineup:
Cardinals
Tommy Edman 3B
José Martínez RF
Paul Goldschmidt 1B
Marcell Ozuna LF
Yadier Molina C
Paul DeJong SS
Harrison Bader CF
Kolten Wong 2B (L)
Dakota Hudson P
