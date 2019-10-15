The St. Louis Cardinals remade their lineup for Game 4 as they attempt to stave off a sweep by taking a right-handed heavy approach against Washington Nationals left-handed starter Patrick Corbin.

St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt sat struggling leadoff hitter Dexter Fowler and replaced him in the batting order with Tommy Edman, a young, switch-hitting utility player. Edman is better as a left-handed hitter, but he will bat right-handed against Corbin. Shildt also boosted José Martínez, who got into the starting lineup for the first time in Game 3 because the Cardinals struggled to not just score runs but get hits. This gives the Cardinals right-handed hitters in their top seven spots of the lineup.

Shildt flopped his only left-handed hitter, Kolten Wong, the former No. 2 hitter, to the bottom of the lineup to protect him against Corbin, who’s been particularly tough on lefties this season. He started Harrison Bader in Fowler’s place, even though the right-handed hitter has struggled against left-handed hitting (.640 on-base-plus-slugging-percentage).

The Cardinals are hoping these changes spark this offense because, so far, they’ve scored their only two runs of the series on defensive miscues.

Shildt left the heart of his order the same even though No. 3 Paul Goldschmidt finished Monday night 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and No. 4 Marcell Ozuna’s only time on base ended with a base-running blunder which set his team back in the second inning.

Here’s the full lineup:

Cardinals

Tommy Edman 3B

José Martínez RF

Paul Goldschmidt 1B

Marcell Ozuna LF

Yadier Molina C

Paul DeJong SS

Harrison Bader CF

Kolten Wong 2B (L)

Dakota Hudson P

