Accompanying himself on guitar, Deurloo, 28, soulfully sang its refrain, “If I could be like that/Well I would give anything/Just to live one day/In those shoes,” against a video montage of Biles’ most spectacular moments at worlds, where she set a record for the most world championship medals by any gymnast, male or female, by extending the longtime mark of Belarusan Vitaly Scherbo to 25.
Along the way, the 22-year-old Biles, who will seek to defend her Olympic all-around title at the 2020 Tokyo Games, led the U.S. women to a fifth consecutive world team gold medal and won four additional individual golds, including her fifth world all-around title.
In a telephone interview Tuesday, Deurloo, who qualified in Stuttgart for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics individual all-around event, explained what moved him to sing about Biles.
“When I was younger, I always looked up to older gymnasts. We didn’t have social media back in those days, but we always heard the name Vitaly Scherbo, who was a big legend and still is,” explained Deurloo, a 2017 world bronze medalist on the horizontal bar. “I think that Simone is also a legend. She is the new legend that we will talk about for centuries, probably. I think she is just a really inspiring source to all gymnasts and to kids, like when I was younger.”
An ode to @Simone_Biles for becoming a #legend— Bart Deurloo (@BartDeurloo) October 15, 2019
Live @ZiggoSport pic.twitter.com/cSVlsTHzGO
