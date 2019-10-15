Churchill has 12 non-seniors, nine of them new to the varsity squad. That dozen has combined for 22 of the team’s 30 goals; the senior class leads the way with 18 of 26 assists.

The seniors have stressed team unity since the start of the season, Bulldogs Coach Cay Miller said, and their efforts go beyond the score sheet.

Miller schedules one-on-one talks with players throughout the year. Early on, a few players mentioned cliques and divisions within the larger team.

“That happens in high school, based on classes and friend groups,” Miller said. “But as the season progressed, that disappeared.”

Senior captain Lucia Alem has provided a steady temperament and sound judgment to go along with her team-leading eight assists as the center midfielder.

“She leads by example,” Miller said. “She doesn’t ask anyone to do anything she’s not already doing herself.”

Perhaps the best evidence of Churchill’s united front comes in the team’s three underclassmen, freshmen Grace Jennings and Lexie Levitt and sophomore Lizzie Baggett.

“Initially, all three of them were pretty quiet,” Miller said. “They seemed to be taking it all in. But all of them seem to be finding their voice and gaining confidence.”

Jennings has six goals, and Levitt and Baggett have two apiece. As the Bulldogs head into the postseason, they will continue to look for contributions from up and down their roster.

(Records through Saturday)

1. Spalding (12-2-1) Last ranked: 1

Sophomore Becca Lawn and senior Julianne Ramey scored in a 2-0 win against Notre Dame Prep last Tuesday, securing a seventh straight win for the Cavaliers.

2. Langley (11-1-1) LR: 2

The Saxons’ stifling defense has allowed just three goals this season and has posted 11 shutouts.

3. Arundel (10-1-2) LR: 3

Junior Kaitlin Cloyd scored twice in Thursday’s 4-1 victory over three-time defending Maryland 4A champion South River.

4. St. John’s (8-2) LR: 4

The Cadets secured a 1-0 win Thursday against Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rival Good Counsel, setting themselves up as the favorites to win the conference tournament at the end of the month.

5. Woodson (15-0) LR: 7

With Thursday’s 1-0 victory against Patriot District rival Robinson, the Cavaliers head entered Monday’s regular-season finale against Marshall undefeated.

6. Severna Park (9-2) LR: NR

The Falcons surged into their final game of the regular season Monday on a seven-game winning streak, including victories against No. 3 Arundel and No. 8 Broadneck.

7. Fairfax (13-2) LR: 6

After a 1-0 loss to rival Woodson on Oct. 2, the Rebels rebounded with three wins in seven days.

8. Broadneck (8-3) LR: NR

Seniors Julia Harrison and Sammy Dupcak each scored two as the Bruins blanked Southern, 6-0, on Thursday.

9. Churchill (11-0) LR: NR

The Bulldogs eked out a 2-1 overtime win against Springbrook on Oct. 7 to keep their undefeated season intact.

10. Huntingtown (11-0) LR: 10

Only one game stands between the Hurricanes and a perfect regular season, but Tuesday’s contest against Patuxent could prove their toughest test.

Dropped out: No. 5 Chesapeake (8-5), No. 8 South River (6-7), No. 9 Good Counsel (6-7), No. 10 Patuxent (7-2)

On the bubble: Blair (8-2), Riverside (12-0), Mount Hebron (7-3)

