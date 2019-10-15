A substitute (Zach Riviere) got it started with clever work. Another sub (Paul Rothrock) accelerated the foray in the open field. Ifunanyachi Achara got a touch on Rothrock’s cross inside the penalty area and Dodson applied the finishing touches.

The lone goal was just reward for Georgetown’s control of the second half. The 12th-ranked Hoyas (10-1-1) were the superior side throughout those 45 minutes as they won their third straight and extended their unbeaten streak to five.

“We were able to wear them down a little bit,” Coach Brian Wiese said. “We have enough numbers in what we are doing that we had some stretches where we were dangerous for a lot of the moments of the second half.”

Overall, the Hoyas held big advantages in shots (16-5) and corner kicks (10-3) over the reigning NCAA champions, spoiling Maryland Coach Sasho Cirovski’s 57th birthday before a crowd of 2,459.

“As the game progressed," he said, “Georgetown’s depth and quality started to take over the game. They just looked fresher in the last 20 to 25 minutes.”

The Hoyas halted a five-game unbeaten streak by the No. 25 Terrapins (6-4-3) and won in College Park for the third time in five years. Georgetown is 4-1-1 in the past six meetings.

“Whenever you play Maryland, it always means a little bit more than [playing] anyone else,” Dodson said. “It’s always good to get a win and keep proving we can play with the best teams in the country.”

Following a mundane first half, the match snapped to life after intermission as both sides tested the freshman goalkeepers, Georgetown’s Tomas Romero and Maryland’s Niklas Neumann.

Neumann was under greater pressure, needing to make a fine save on Achara and receiving heroic assistance from defender Matt Di Rosa.

On the latter threat, Georgetown’s Will Sands drove a low shot past Neumann. With his momentum taking him into the net, the retreating Di Rosa used his left heel to clear the ball off the goal line.

Referee Sorin Stoica stopped the match and watched video replay before confirming the ball had not fully crossed the threshold.

There were no such issues moments later. Georgetown counterattacked with speed and grace, capped by Dodson’s one-timer from eight yards for his fourth goal of the year.

“For all the possession we talk about,” Wiese said, “it was a really good transition moment that got us the goal.”

The Hoyas continued generating quality chances, narrowly missing the mark on two bids and, in the 76th minute, peppering Neumann with back-to-back threats. He stopped Jacob Montes’s shot before Riviere thumped the rebound off the near post.

The Terrapins were forced to chase the game, laboring to sustain possession against a Georgetown defense that posted a fourth consecutive shutout and seventh overall. Maryland went quietly.

The Hoyas have conceded five goals all year and never more than one in any match. Romero is responsible for four shutouts and sophomore Giannis Nikopolidis three.

It was the start of an important week for the Terrapins, who will host No. 4 Indiana (8-1-3) in a Big Ten clash Friday. The Hoyas, second in the Big East behind St. John’s, will welcome Xavier (5-5-1) on Saturday.

“This is a really great fixture for me,” Wiese said of the growing rivalry with Maryland. “It’s one of the best fixtures in college soccer. It’s a Monday night and it’s just got a lot of juice and energy to it.”

