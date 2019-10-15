“We just want to play the bigger teams and see what we can do,” Battle said. “Some other coaches are like, ‘You’re sort of crazy playing that schedule.’ ”

The catalyst for Northern’s success is Deresky, a Vanderbilt commit. The junior has recorded an area-high 30 goals to go with 13 assists. Deresky notched an area-high 47 goals last season to earn first-team All-Met honors, and Battle said she’s more aggressive this year.

“She’s pretty amazing, and she’s gotten better since last year,” Battle said. “We’re sort of dangerous because anybody can score. When they’re keying on Rachel, we have other people who can put the ball in the net.”

Northern’s tough slate continues this week, with games against Huntingtown, Leonardtown and McDonogh.

“They’re doing what they did last year,” Battle said, “which is just getting better and better and better every game.”

(Records through Sunday)

1. Spalding (10-0-1) Last ranked: 1

Midfielder Sophie Thibeault scored twice in the Cavaliers’ 3-2 win over Urbana.

2. Georgetown Day (10-0) LR: 3

Junior Marleigh Ausbrooks scored in the Grasshoppers’ 1-0 win over Holy Cross.

3. Northern (11-0) LR: 4

Defender Taylor Tolson notched a hat trick in the Patriots’ 14-1 over Thomas Stone.

4. Severna Park (10-0-2) LR: 6

The Falcons haven’t permitted a goal in six consecutive games.

5. South River (10-0-2) LR: 8

Forward Kylie Lopez scored in the Seahawks’ 1-0 win over Arundel.

6. Elizabeth Seton (6-1-1) LR: Not ranked

The Roadrunners beat St. Mary’s Ryken and O’Connell last week.

7. Quince Orchard (8-1) LR: NR

With a 1-0 victory over Richard Montgomery, the Cougars won their division title.

8. Sidwell Friends (7-1-1) LR: 10

In overtime, the Quakers beat Stone Ridge, 4-3.

9. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (9-1) LR: NR

The Barons beat Richard Montgomery and Einstein last week.

10. Huntingtown (11-1) LR: 5

Forward Annabelle Norwood recorded a goal and three assists in the Hurricanes’ 10-0 win over St. Charles.

Dropped out: No. 2 St. John’s (9-2), No. 7 Calvert (7-3), No. 9 Georgetown Visitation (6-3).

On the bubble: Good Counsel (10-2-1), St. John’s.

