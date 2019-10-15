“I’m happy for some of the players and a few of the coaches who got their first win,” he said Tuesday on ESPN Radio’s “Dan Le Batard Show.”

Gruden also declined to speak too negatively about the team’s culture when asked about it — “I don’t think the culture is bad at all,” he said — though he admitted that there were differences of opinion.

“When you’re the coach and you want to put a team together, you have a vision of what that should look like. Sometimes it doesn’t match what other people envision, and that’s where problems occur,” he said. “On the flip side of that, when you are the coach and you don’t have GM responsibilities and don’t have total say, then you have to do the best you can with what you’re given, and I think that’s what we tried to do as a coaching staff.

“We did not always see eye to eye about some of the decisions that were made,” Gruden continued, noting that one could say that about the interactions between coaches and front offices at a lot of NFL franchises.

As for the team’s decision to take Dwayne Haskins with the No. 15 pick of this year’s draft, a move Gruden did not agree with, the former Redskins coach framed the decision around the team’s need for a quarterback of the future with Case Keenum on a one-year caretaker contract and Colt McCoy recovering from a broken fibula.

“Dwayne is a great prospect, so we chose to take him as an organization,” Gruden said. “Unfortunately, when you take a guy at 15 people want to see him play right away. But it was our professional opinion [Haskins] wasn’t ready to step in and play in the first five games of the season. It will take some time for him. He only played 13 or 14 games as a college player. He’s very raw but he’s very talented."

Gruden also noted that there were other college quarterbacks whom “some people in that building liked later on in the draft, but we chose Dwayne and tried to make the most of it. He still has a chance to be a great player, without a doubt, he’s just gonna take some time."

Gruden said he’s going to spend the next month figuring out his next move and that he hopes to continue coaching.

“I just gotta leave my options open, try to talk to some people and see if there’s anything I can do to help in some capacity somewhere doing something,” he said.

