It also suggests the Baltimore Ravens, the team acquiring Peters, is taking a risk in adding him. But Peters fits squarely into the Ravens’ present circumstances and general team-building outlook. They play in a vulnerable division and likely see an opening to distance themselves from a flawed AFC North pack. Peters has his drawbacks, but he’s talented enough to help.

The Ravens also constantly operate with an eye toward the future. Peters will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, and if he signs with another team, it could give the Ravens a compensatory draft pick. (The Eagles swung the same maneuver last season with wide receiver Golden Tate.) No team hordes compensatory picks like Baltimore, and it seems fair to assume acquiring Peters for the purpose of turning him into factored into their thinking.

The Rams received linebacker Kenny Young, who barely contributed in Baltimore, and a late-round draft pick, believed to be in the fifth round. Given Young’s small role and a potential comp pick headed their way, the Ravens could essentially be acquiring Peters — a 2015 first-round pick and a 2016 all-pro — for almost nothing.

Los Angeles’s apparent desire to cut ties with Peters adds to his tumultuous history. In college, he was kicked off Washington’s team for disciplinary reasons. In 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs suspended him for a game after he got thrown out of a game and subsequently clashed with a coach. His brashness can both create an edge for a defense and throw a team’s chemistry off-kilter.

Objectively, Peters should boost a Ravens defense lacking in playmakers at all three levels. Baltimore’s pass rush, in the wake of losing Za’Darius Smith to the Green Bay Packers in free agency, has been their biggest weakness. The Ravens may be banking on Peters’s coverage allowing rushers extra time to reach quarterbacks. Or maybe they simply believe a talent infusion could solidify their place in a conference lacking a dominant contender behind the New England Patriots.

Peters will go from a coordinator (Wade Phillips) who brings frequent blitzes and relies on his corners to a coordinator (Wink Martindale) who brings frequent blitzes and relies on his corners. So it’s not like the Ravens see a skill in Peters that’s waiting to be unlocked. But wanting him simply for what he is makes sense. Pro Football Focus rates Peters as the 16th-best cornerback in the NFL this season, ahead of every Ravens corner.

Peters’s propensity to ballhawk, sometimes apart from his team’s scheme, creates game-swinging plays for both teams. In Week 4, he nearly led a comeback when he returned a Jameis Winston interception for a touchdown. But barely a Sunday passes without a highlight including Peters chasing a celebrating wide receiver into the end zone.

The Ravens may believe the presence of veteran safety Earl Thomas can erase some of Peters’s missteps, and that in Baltimore he can return to being one of the very best corners in the game. The cost of finding out will be minimal. It is a risk for the Ravens, but a very small one worth taking.

