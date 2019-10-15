Ellis entered this season as one of the few returners on a defense tasked with replacing a handful of starters from last year. Ellis has been a regular contributor since his freshman year in 2016 and started every game last year as a junior. Ellis had 13 total tackles so far in his senior campaign. Locksley said the staff expects a full recovery.
Maryland players have suffered knee injuries since the spring. Defense back Antwaine Richardson, wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, linebacker Durell Nchami, running back Jake Funk and running back Lorenzo Harrison III are all out for the year with knee injuries, and offensive lineman Terrance Davis is sidelined with a sprained MCL, though he is expected back soon. In addition, starting quarterback Josh Jackson is working his way back from a high ankle sprain.
