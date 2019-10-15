Maryland starting cornerback Tino Ellis will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with an unspecified upper-body injury, Coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday. Ellis, a senior and one of Maryland’s most experienced players, adds to the growing list of injuries that have plagued the team since Locksley’s arrival.

Ellis left Saturday’s game against Purdue with the injury. The team’s corps of defensive backs was already without Marcus Lewis, who has been dealing with a knee injury. Inexperienced players such as freshman Deonte Banks, redshirt freshman Vincent Flythe and freshman Lavonte Gater have helped fill the void.

Ellis entered this season as one of the few returners on a defense tasked with replacing a handful of starters from last year. Ellis has been a regular contributor since his freshman year in 2016 and started every game last year as a junior. Ellis had 13 total tackles so far in his senior campaign. Locksley said the staff expects a full recovery.

Maryland players have suffered knee injuries since the spring. Defense back Antwaine Richardson, wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, linebacker Durell Nchami, running back Jake Funk and running back Lorenzo Harrison III are all out for the year with knee injuries, and offensive lineman Terrance Davis is sidelined with a sprained MCL, though he is expected back soon. In addition, starting quarterback Josh Jackson is working his way back from a high ankle sprain.

