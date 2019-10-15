It has been less than a week since Delle Donne and the Mystics captured their first title in franchise history with a win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, and her presence was fitting as the Nationals were vying for a sweep of the Cardinals and a spot in the World Series.

“I love how all the D.C. teams support each other. I’m excited to go out there and be cheering them on,” said Delle Donne, the WNBA MVP. “There’s a lot of magic going on in the city right now.”

Delle Donne and her teammates, along with General Manager/Coach Mike Thibault, were honored on the field shortly before first pitch. They watched a video tribute, and Delle Donne received an ovation as she tossed the first pitch.

This is becoming a trend for D.C. champions. The Washington Capitals visited the ballpark three days after winning the Stanley Cup in June 2018 with captain Alex Ovechkin memorably needing two throws to reach home plate with his ceremonial first pitch. Delle Donne needed just one. She waved her arms and pumped up the crowd as she walked off the mound.

“It’s been really cool doing our little victory tour,” she said. “It has certainly sunk in. And it feels so good.”

