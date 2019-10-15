Starting pitchers: Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25 ERA) vs. Dakota Hudson (16-7, 3.35 ERA)

The Washington Nationals stood in their clubhouse on Monday night fending off the only question on anyone’s mind. What’s it going to be like to show up tomorrow with a chance to go to the World Series?

“That’d be huge,” reliever Sean Doolittle said. “It’s hard to think about.”

“Just go out there and try to battle,” catcher Kurt Suzuki said. “Win every pitch.”

“You just got to execute,” right fielder Adam Eaton said. “If you’re thinking nine-plus innings tomorrow, your head’s going to explode.”

The Nationals won Game 3, 8-1, and they’ve only allowed two runs all series, both of which came on miscues by their own outfielders. They need to win one last battle — left-hander Patrick Corbin against right-hander Dakota Hudson — to secure the franchise’s first trip to baseball’s Fall Classic.

Corbin’s key, as always, will be his devastating slider. He throws it nearly 38 percent of the time, and it looks like a fastball until the last second, when it dives off the table.

The key for the Nationals lineup against Hudson will be patience. The 25-year-old is erratic around the strike zone and issued an MLB-leading 86 walks this season. If the Nationals wait him out, and boost his pitch count, it might be an early night for Hudson — and an early exit for his team.

Pregame reading

Nationals demolish Cardinals, 8-1, in NLCS Game 3, move within one win of World Series. Stephen Strasburg won his superstar pitching matchup with Jack Flaherty to give Washington a chance to advance as soon as Tuesday night at Nationals Park. (Read more)

Svrluga: With their World Series dreams nearing reality, the Nats are suddenly a machine. Washington is one win from an NLCS sweep and its team is a runaway train right now. Time to get off the tracks. (Read more)

Howie Kendrick continues his remarkable postseason with Game 3 heroics. Veteran belts three doubles and pushes his playoff RBI total to nine in rout of Cardinals. (Read more)

On the brink of elimination, Cardinals vow to ‘bite, scratch, and claw’ back into NLCS. As frustrating as more offensive ineptitude was for St. Louis, it was the defensive blunders that stung most for a team whose strength is stingy, fundamental play. (Read more)

The Nationals are virtually unbeatable in their navy blue alternate uniforms. The Nationals are 6-0 in their navy blue alternates this postseason, including four consecutive wins since facing elimination in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers. They’re 1-2 in everything else, including a wild-card game triumph over the Brewers while wearing their regular home whites. (Read more)

Series overview

Additional reading about the Nationals:

