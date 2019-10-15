The latest venting came as the owners gather in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday and Wednesday. A sure topic of conversation will be what happened Monday night, when the Packers beat the Lions, 23-22, at Lambeau Field on a field goal as time expired, with Green Bay’s winning drive extended by a penalty called on Lions defensive lineman Trey Flowers for illegal hands to the face. That call cannot be reversed on replay under NFL officiating rules, although viewers of the ESPN broadcast could see replays showing that Flowers did not put his hands into the face of the Green Bay offensive lineman who was blocking him.

AD

AD

It was the second erroneous hands-to-the-face penalty called Monday night against Flowers, replays showed. There also was a possible pass interference penalty against the Packers that went uncalled and was not challenged by the Lions.

“I think the Lions are going to feel like they played better than the Packers tonight and the officials took this one away,” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland, a former NFL defensive lineman, said as he railed against the missed calls.

If anything, Packers LT David Bakhtiari had HIS hands in Trey Flowers' face on these two plays #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/exnuYckIJK — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 15, 2019

Lions players complained about the officiating in comments to reporters in the postgame locker room, although quarterback Matthew Stafford and Coach Matt Patricia took the calls relatively in stride during their postgame news conferences.

AD

“We just go out there and play,” Stafford said. “We’re not playing the officials. We’re playing the Packers. The calls are gonna go your way or go against you. I have no clue which ones were close or not. But that’s the way it goes.”

AD

Patricia said of the Lions’ penalties: “We just can’t have them. We know how dangerous they are and we know how detrimental those penalties are.” T.J. Lang, the former Lions and Packers guard, was watching the game and tweeted, “In my 11 years involved with the NFL, I’ve never seen worse officiating than this year and it’s not even close.”

Lions safety Tracy Walker also was called for an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison. The contact appeared to come while Walker was attempting to make a play on the ball without intending to hit Allison, who left the game with a chest injury and a possible concussion. Walker complained about the call to reporters later, and McFarland was critical of it during the ESPN broadcast.

AD

However, referee Clete Blakeman told a pool reporter after the game that intent is not a factor in such a call and it “is a strict liability for a defensive player” to avoid hitting a receiver in the head who is in the process of making a catch. Such hits are prohibited under the NFL’s defenseless-player safety rules. Blakeman told the pool reporter that “he may be going for the ball and not intending to hit the helmet, but when there’s helmet contact, it is a foul in that situation.” Blakeman also said that the umpire on Monday’s officiating crew called both penalties on Flowers and felt there was “prolonged” contact by Flowers to the head or neck of his blocker.

AD

Although the season has been filled with officiating miscues and uncertainty, no immediate action is expected to be taken at the owner meetings. Expanding the scope of instant replay to reverse judgment calls, such as those that went against Flowers, does not appear to be the immediate answer. Coaches regularly have complained about inconsistency in the interference-related replay rulings being made this season by Al Riveron, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating.

NFL leaders do not seem to be listening, however. According to several people familiar with the thinking of league leaders, the NFL believes that the new system, while imperfect, is working “okay” and the onus is on coaches to adjust after they pushed hard in March for the rule change. The new system was ratified by owners on a one-year basis, meaning it will be up for reconsideration following this season.

AD

New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, among others, has in the past proposed making all calls and non-calls during a game subject to review by replay under the coaches’ challenge system. But that proposal never has generated sufficient support as owners and the rulemaking competition committee expressed wariness, at least until the interference controversy over the Saints-Rams blunder, to make judgment calls by the on-field officials reviewable.

AD

There have been renewed calls for the implementation of a “sky judge,” an official stationed in front of a monitor in the press box at each game who would assist the on-field crew by intervening on erroneous calls. Coaches originally wanted such an arrangement with interference. But NFL leaders pointed out at the time that it would be difficult to find 17 qualified officials to fill such jobs and that such a setup could create varying standards for replay reversals from game to game. The NFL already is dealing with having a relatively inexperienced on-field officiating staff this season after the retirements of several veteran referees the past few years.

The conversation Tuesday morning was centered around the NFL, and not in the kind of ways that owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell want. There is anger, indignation and outright mockery.

AD

“I’m concerned,” former NFL referee John Parry told The Post last month. “I’m not sure what it is, but I know this: Fans don’t want excuses. They don’t want rationalization. They don’t want to hear how fast the game is and how tough the job is. Al and the officiating department need to dig down, and they all need to come together and get it right.”

AD

Good for Booger McFarland for speaking up about the refs. The TV announcers owe it to the viewers to be honest: The product the NFL is giving its fans is substandard, and the officiating department is to blame. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 15, 2019

That’s a big factor. 3 of the best refs left the field early for TV, and @DeanBlandino left way before his time for a better life and more money. The NFL must recognize that Sr VP/Officiating is second-most important job in NFL office from August-early Feb. and pay it as such. https://t.co/DaTiR2b87g — Peter King (@peter_king) October 15, 2019

And just because your team benefits in one game from putrid officiating doesn’t make it less putrid. One day your team will be on the other side of trash like last night. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2019

Once again, this is a place where having players involved in what is and isn't a penalty is necessary. — Anthony Armstrong (@MrArmstrong13) October 15, 2019

I'm obviously biased toward the Packers, but the refs are taking this game away from the Lions. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 15, 2019

This season, fans of other teams are feeling the pain of New Orleans Saints fans, who still are not over the botched call that altered the outcome of the NFC championship game. Even those who are personally unaffected know what they’re seeing and are mocking the league.

the 2019 NFL season pic.twitter.com/CqIi9heVwe — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 15, 2019

Read more on the NFL from The Post:

AD

AD