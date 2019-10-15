Oh, and to take in a little baseball.

The Blues stopped by Nationals Park on Monday night to root for the Cardinals, just as the baseball players did for them during their Stanley Cup run. (The Blues left disappointed, with the Nats taking a 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series with an 8-1 win.)

The Washington Capitals, who won the Stanley Cup the year before the Blues, didn’t visit the White House until last March, when they visited with President Trump in the Oval Office. There was no official ceremony then, and several players pointedly stayed away, with goalie Braden Holtby saying this issue is one that “you’re asked to choose what side you’re on."

AD

AD

The Blues’ roster includes three American players, 16 players from Canada, and two each from Sweden and Russia, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Goalie Jake Allen called the prospective visit “pretty neat,” telling the paper “not many people get that chance.”

Trump canceled the 2018 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles’ visit to the White House after some players said they would skip the ceremony to protest the president and his rhetoric, and the Golden State Warriors did not visit the White House after their 2017 or 2018 NBA titles. Other championship teams, including the Clemson football team and Boston Red Sox, have visited the White House during the Trump presidency.

The hockey and baseball teams in St. Louis and Washington, meanwhile, have long been intertwined. The Nationals cheered on the Capitals as they won the 2018 Stanley Cup and now, with the Nationals in the NLCS, the Caps are returning the favor. The fates aligned for the Blues to do the same in Washington; after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders on Monday, they made it to D.C. for the 7:38 p.m. first pitch.

AD

AD

“It’s pretty crazy when you look at it,” Blues Allen told The Athletic. “It could be a great opportunity for us as a team to do that and support our fellow St. Louisans. It’s pretty ironic that we’re in a city that we actually don’t have a game in, with nothing going on, to be able to make this happen. For us, things like that don’t really line up on the road during the year — ever — so it’s pretty ironic.”

There’s some cross-pollination, too. T.J. Oshie, the Capitals right winger who formerly played for the Blues, rooted for his former team to win the Stanley Cup after the Caps were eliminated and he has a sweet little bet going with Barret Jackman, the retired Blues defenseman. The loser has to treat the winner to golf and dinner.

Read more on sports from The Post:

AD

AD

AD