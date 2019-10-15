“It’s motivational for them, and they lead with the same type of style,” Senchak said. “They like to mirror a lot of the examples I give them from my military leadership.”

Loudoun County has been dominant for a month, sweeping every opponent during its 10-game winning streak. Though the team is perennially successful, this year’s group has had to work to be so dominant.

AD

“We had to find the right chemistry and lineup,” Senchak said. “We have a deep roster, but where you put them is really important. It took us a few weeks to find the right lineup and combination that will allow them to play to their potential.”

AD

Elsewhere in Virginia, Westfield (15-3), has been motivated by a heartbreaking loss in the state quarterfinals last year.

“This group of returners came in waiting to prove something,” Westfield Coach Christiana Johnson said. “They are fighters and want to make it back to do better this year.”

(Records through Monday)

1. Flint Hill (16-0)

The Huskies have swept every opponent, including Westfield, which was the only team to beat them last season.

AD

2. Loudoun County (14-2)

The Raiders have won 10 straight games with the help of senior outside hitter Olivia Mallow, who leads the team with 111 kills.

3. Northwest (9-1)

Jaguars’ sophomore Isabela Neumann has recorded a double-double in six straight matches.

4. St. John’s (20-2)

The Cadets have won four straight games. Junior outside hitter Rachel Richardson has been a force offensively, posting 271 kills and .397 hitting percentage.

AD

5. Holy Cross (16-1)

The Tartans have been one of the best teams in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, per usual, as they are undefeated in conference play.

6. Westfield (15-3)

The Bulldogs have dropped two straight games, against Flint Hill and Chantilly.

7. Atholton (6-4)

The Raiders responded from a two-game skid by winning three straight.

8. Colgan (14-5)

The Sharks are 8-0 in Conference 4 action.

9. Stone Bridge (11-5)

The Bulldogs have won nine of their last 10 games.

10. W.T. Woodson (16-4)

The Cavaliers have swept their last three opponents.

AD