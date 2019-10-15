Parra, who wore his usual orange-tinted sunglasses, was seen playing with the toy, which was visible most times TBS’s cameras showed a Nationals player who just recorded a hit turning toward the dugout to give the appropriate “Baby Shark” hand signal to his teammates. The Nationals recorded a lot of hits against Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, tagging the ace for four runs through four innings.

These are the proud parent moments that melt your heart … 🥺 pic.twitter.com/gSNDlV6PBA — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 15, 2019

How great is this?

why yes, that is indeed Gerardo Parra harnessing the energy of a stuffed baby shark hanging onto the dugout fence pic.twitter.com/UzVp0TSZ5G — Zachary Silver (@zachsilver) October 15, 2019

“Baby Shark, the theme of this ballclub,” TBS’s Brian Anderson said with the Nationals leading the Cardinals 8-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning. “Who’d have thunk it? The walk-up music for Gerardo Parra, for his kids.”

the nats have a baby shark in the dugout pic.twitter.com/x3H64Ag5aH — playoff squid (@extremelysquid) October 15, 2019

Yes, but why is there a stuffed baby shark hanging from the dugout? Does it belong to Parra’s daughter? Parra’s Instagram story from before the game would seem to provide the answer. It featured a video of a box of baby sharks of various colors and a handwritten note addressed to “Gerardo + the Nationals.”

“Congrats on winning the NLDS and advancing to the NLCS!” the note began. “A little fishy told us that the Baby Shark song has brought you and the team good luck, + wanted to send a little extra luck for this next series! Hope the team enjoys these singing puppets on and off the field!

GOOD LUCK!

-The WowWee Team”

Oh, this Nationals team will enjoy them all right. There’s a decent chance those singing shark puppets will feature prominently in another clubhouse celebration in the coming days.

