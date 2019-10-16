One solution is to grab Kamara’s backup, Latavius Murary (available in 40 percent of fantasy leagues), and rely on him when the New Orleans Saints take on the Chicago Bears. However, be cautious: The Bears have the seventh-best run-stopping unit in 2019, per Pro Football Focus.

There are decisions to be made at wide receiver, too. Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and D.J. Moore are on a bye, which might force you to make tough calls among backups. And if you are still rostering Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, it may be time to cut bait. After this week’s bye, he and the Browns will face the New England Patriots (allowing a league-low 42.6 passer rating in 2019), Denver Broncos (77.9 passer rating against, sixth best in the NFL), Buffalo Bills (66.9 passer rating against, third best) and Pittsburgh Steelers (fourth-highest adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders), effectively relegating Mayfield to the fantasy bench for the next five weeks.

Here are some other moves you should make in Week 7.

Start

Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Minshew and his mustache will face a Cincinnati Bengals defense that is allowing a 105.0 passer rating against, the sixth highest this season and well above the league average (91.2). Cincinnati’s pass rush is also anemic, getting to the quarterback less than four percent of the time, the fourth-lowest rate in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Minshew’s passer rating in a clean pocket, 105.6, is better than half the starting quarterbacks this year, per Pro Football Focus. You could do far worse for your fantasy team.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

The Chiefs’ run-stopping unit is one of the worst in the NFL this year and over the past four weeks four different running backs eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark against them, while Josh Jacobs just missed with 99 yards in Week 2. Two of those rushers scored touchdowns, too.

Only four teams are yielding more fantasy points per game to opposing running backs than Kansas City.

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Metcalf and quarterback Russell Wilson, considered by some to be the best franchise quarterback in the NFL, have been successful on 16 of 30 targets for 336 yards and two touchdowns this season, giving Metcalf the second-most targets on the Seahawks behind Tyler Lockett (41). Wilson’s third-most targeted receiver, tight end Will Dissly, is out for season, perhaps increasing Metcalf’s workload.

Baltimore’s pass defense ranks 26th at rushing the passer and 15th in pass coverage, per Pro Football Focus, making this one of the easier defenses on Seattle’s schedule.

Sit

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Yes, really. At the very least, set your expectations low. Elliott has been just the 20th-best running back of 2019, per Pro Football Focus, and has notched a career-low in yards per carry after contact (2.8). He has just three runs of 15 yards or more, which puts him in the bottom half of the league’s rushers who have received at least half of their team’s carries in 2019.

That’s a tough resume, and now comes a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles, a defense that stops rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage a league-high 31 percent of the time. Elliott has scored in each of Dallas’s three straight losses, and continues to be heavily targeted out of the backfield, but don’t count on him to carry your fantasy team this week.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins

The 34-year-old got a season-high 23 carries on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins but don’t expect that to continue against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Not only is San Francisco’s defense playing at a high level, the 49ers figure to dominate this game as 10-point favorites on the road. And in those situations, Peterson’s teams simply haven’t run as much.

When Peterson was a member of the Minnesota Vikings from 2007 to 2016, the team ran the ball 53 percent of the time when tied or leading their opponent, per data from TruMedia. That dropped to 36 percent of the time when trailing. Washington has run the ball 51 and 33 percent in those situations, respectively, during Peterson’s two-year tenure with the club.

Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers’ offensive line has allowed 90 total pressures (sacks, hits and hurries), the second most this season, which has put Rivers under pressure on more than a third of his dropbacks (39 percent).

Rivers’ opponent this week, the Tennessee Titans, don’t feature a prolific pass rush (25th, per Pro Football Focus), but their secondary does feature Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan, corners who have nine pass breakups between them. Teammate Adoree’ Jackson has also held opposing quarterbacks to 0.6 yards per cover snap, the second-best rate at the position this year.

