The redshirt year will “allow him to continue to work on his issues off the field, which he’s doing a great job,” Locksley said.
“We’re going to keep supporting him as we have been, but we’re going to utilize the redshirt season that he has and hopefully get him back next year to play,” he said.
Turner started for Maryland in the first three games of this season. As the veteran in the young receiver corps, he caught four passes for 84 yards. Turner also contributed on special teams, returning three punts for a total of 107 yards with a touchdown and one kickoff for 22 yards.
Sean Savoy, a transfer from Virginia Tech, has filled the void at the slot position. Savoy hadn’t recorded a completion during the three games Turner played, but since then, the junior from the District has caught five passes for 47 yards.
Other Maryland football notes:
- Standout running back Anthony McFarland Jr. has been dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in the Temple game on Sept. 14. An MRI this week confirmed it is a high ankle sprain, Locksley said. McFarland hasn’t missed a game, but his production has slipped with him not playing at full strength. He was not present during the media-viewing period of Wednesday’s practice, but Locksley said McFarland came out to practice toward the end for “mental work.” The staff hopes he can take reps at Thursday’s practice.
- Starting quarterback Josh Jackson, who suffered a high ankle sprain against Rutgers on Oct. 5, returned to practice this week, wearing an ankle brace and participating in some drills. Backup Tyrrell Pigrome continues to practice with the first-team offense, but Jackson is “progressing, coming along nicely,” Locksley said. There is no timetable for his return to game action.
- Maryland is still missing two starting offensive linemen to injury. Right tackle Marcus Minor (dislocated toe) has practiced this week, while right guard Terrance Davis (sprained MCL) is getting closer to his return.
- Defensive back Marcus Lewis hurt his knee against Penn State on Sept. 27 and missed both games since. Locksley said the staff expects Lewis to play this week against Indiana.
Read more on Maryland: