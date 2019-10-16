Standout running back Anthony McFarland Jr. has been dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in the Temple game on Sept. 14. An MRI this week confirmed it is a high ankle sprain, Locksley said. McFarland hasn’t missed a game, but his production has slipped with him not playing at full strength. He was not present during the media-viewing period of Wednesday’s practice, but Locksley said McFarland came out to practice toward the end for “mental work.” The staff hopes he can take reps at Thursday’s practice.