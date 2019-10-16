The biggest mood in the Nationals’ booze-soaked clubhouse after the team clinched a trip to the World Series on Tuesday night belonged to a surprising source: normally reserved pitcher Stephen Strasburg.

When Strasburg hit his only home run of the season, during a July 18 win at Atlanta, fans and teammates got their first look at his dance moves in the dugout dance party that followed.

“It was pretty nerve-racking,” Strasburg said at the time. “I didn’t really have anything. I’m not a big dancer to begin with.”

Either Strasburg has taken lessons from Gerardo Parra in the three months since then, or a little liquid courage went a long way, because Strasburg was a dancing fool on Tuesday.

Brian Dozier, the shirtless star of the Nationals’ first of four clubhouse celebrations over the past month, when Washington clinched a spot in the wild-card game, was at it again. Yes, he lost his shirt. Yes, he danced to “Calma.”

Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle brought his trusty lightsaber, which he used to videobomb analysts Dan Plesac and Scott Braun during MLB Network’s postgame show.

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez, who underwent a heart procedure in September, chugged from the NLCS trophy, and joked with reporters that he wanted to keep that information a secret from his doctors. Too late.

Ryan Zimmerman, the Nationals’ original draft pick, seemed to enjoy Tuesday’s celebration as much as anyone.

Shirtless catcher Yan Gomes, who had a two-run single in the first inning of Tuesday’s 7-4 win, showed great form in chugging from the trophy. Trea Turner, who alternated between wearing an N.C. State football helmet and rugby helmet, took a swig of tequila.

“I told the boys, one more,” Martinez said. “Let’s have one more champagne pop, and it will be a lot more gratifying than this one.”

