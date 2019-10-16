“It was pretty nerve-racking,” Strasburg said at the time. “I didn’t really have anything. I’m not a big dancer to begin with.”

Either Strasburg has taken lessons from Gerardo Parra in the three months since then, or a little liquid courage went a long way, because Strasburg was a dancing fool on Tuesday.

Stephen Strasburg and Gerardo Parra: pic.twitter.com/cvitqouQUr — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) October 16, 2019

Stephen Strasburg shows off those dance moves pic.twitter.com/fsPT6HvveM — Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) October 16, 2019

Brian Dozier, the shirtless star of the Nationals’ first of four clubhouse celebrations over the past month, when Washington clinched a spot in the wild-card game, was at it again. Yes, he lost his shirt. Yes, he danced to “Calma.”

Come for Brian Dozier chugging and dancing, stay for an up close and personal view of Max Scherzer pic.twitter.com/E7wLJxNBQh — Tramel Raggs (@Raggs_No_Riches) October 16, 2019

Shirtless Brian Dozier bringing the party. And, yes, that’s Strasburg drinking from the trophy. pic.twitter.com/TqPLapd3bE — Brittany Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) October 16, 2019

I love the new Calma music video pic.twitter.com/iVuC08DRJh — Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) October 16, 2019

They presented Dozier with the NLCS trophy while Calma was playing. This squad is everything. pic.twitter.com/QRrVX32t8h — Danny (@recordsANDradio) October 16, 2019

Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle brought his trusty lightsaber, which he used to videobomb analysts Dan Plesac and Scott Braun during MLB Network’s postgame show.

obligatory Sean Doolittle lightsaber content for the culture pic.twitter.com/drGn0gvMpQ — Jesse Yomtov (@JesseYomtov) October 16, 2019

Doolittle just wandering on camera swinging a lightsaber “what are you guys talking about?” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/v3C9lEmjXA — Danny (@recordsANDradio) October 16, 2019

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez, who underwent a heart procedure in September, chugged from the NLCS trophy, and joked with reporters that he wanted to keep that information a secret from his doctors. Too late.

Ryan Zimmerman, the Nationals’ original draft pick, seemed to enjoy Tuesday’s celebration as much as anyone.

Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman is having the time of his life 🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/KY4YeSCuVU — Tramel Raggs (@Raggs_No_Riches) October 16, 2019

ZIM IS A BIG MOOD. pic.twitter.com/IoMU0vs73T — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) October 16, 2019

Shirtless catcher Yan Gomes, who had a two-run single in the first inning of Tuesday’s 7-4 win, showed great form in chugging from the trophy. Trea Turner, who alternated between wearing an N.C. State football helmet and rugby helmet, took a swig of tequila.

Nationals catcher Yan Gomes drinking from the trophy pic.twitter.com/vHV64PSDye — Tramel Raggs (@Raggs_No_Riches) October 16, 2019

Me: “Hey Trea, what is that?”

Trea Turner: “Tequila.” *takes a swig* pic.twitter.com/ofK3cfly67 — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) October 16, 2019

“I told the boys, one more,” Martinez said. “Let’s have one more champagne pop, and it will be a lot more gratifying than this one.”

