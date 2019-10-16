Eight teams started their offseasons with managerial openings: the Mets, Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels. The Angels’ opening was filled when they announced the hiring of Joe Maddon on Wednesday. The Padres have been connected to a small handful of candidates, based on multiple reports, including Henley, interim manager Rod Barajas, Braves third base coach Ron Washington and former Angels manager Brad Ausmus, The Mets are expected to cast a wide net and go after a number of high-profile options. Those already include former Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Carlos Beltran and Eduardo Perez.

Henley was already with the franchise when the Nationals moved from Montreal to Washington. He served in a number of minor-league roles in the 2000s, including six years as a manager and four more as a field coordinator. He was then named Nationals’ third-base coach in 2014 and has held the job since. He also works with Washington’s outfielders.

Bogar joined the Nationals when Manager Dave Martinez pieced together his staff before the 2018 season. The two first connected with the Tampa Bay Rays and became close friends. He was one of Martinez’s first calls when he was hired by the Nationals, and is a close confidant. Bogar served 22 games as the Texas Rangers’ interim manager in 2014. He had a 14-8 record and, aside from that, has worked for the Rays, Boston Red Sox, Mariners and Nationals since 2008. He played for nine major league seasons and was a utility infielder with three clubs. He is now the Nationals’ infield coach and is in charge of defensive alignments and base-running.

Nationals bench coach Chip Hale interviewed for the Baltimore Orioles’ opening last winter. He did not get the job — Baltimore eventually went with Brandon Hyde — and Martinez’s coaches all returned for a second season. There was a shake-up when pitching coach Derek Lilliquist was fired in late April, leading to the promotion of Paul Menhart, but Martinez has otherwise pointed to staff continuity as important to his team’s success. But a World Series run is always bound to create interest for the coaches who helped make it possible.

Barry Svrluga contributed to this report.

