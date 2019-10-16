A 14.8 rating equates to around 350,00 households.

AD

Washington’s 2017 Game 5 loss to the Chicago Cubs drew a 14.0 rating on TBS. Game 5 of the 2012 NLDS, a heartbreaking loss to the Cardinals, drew a 16.7 on TBS. Tuesday night’s game was also on TBS.

AD

The 14.8 rating is the highest league championship rating in the D.C. market since Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. That game was broadcast on Fox. The World Series, in which the Nationals will face either the Yankees or Houston Astros, moves from cable to broadcast TV, where it will also be televised by Fox and should result in a dramatic uptick in ratings.

By comparison, last Sunday’s Redskins-Miami Dolphins game, broadcast by Fox, drew a 14.2 local rating. The Capitals’ Eastern Conference final win, sending the NHL team to the Stanley Cup finals, earned a 12.6 rating in the Washington market, while the clinching game of those finals earned a 25.2 rating, the highest for an NHL game in the Washington market.

AD

According to Forbes, the Nationals averaged a 2.5 local rating for broadcasts on MASN and MASN2 during the regular season, which was a drop of 10 percent from 2108, ranking 18th of baseball’s 29 American teams.

AD

Read more from The Post:

AD