In a statement, LSU said Croll was identified as a suspect “within minutes” of calling in the threat.

Alabama Student Arrested for Allegedly Calling In Threat to LSU's Tiger Stadium https://t.co/hO76zbdTbW — TMZ (@TMZ) October 16, 2019

“While LSU cannot discuss specific security measures, it is important for the general public to know that LSU Police and officials, along with federal and local law enforcement agencies on location, have protocol in place to respond immediately and appropriately to real and perceived threats at Tiger Stadium and all campus facilities,” the statement read. “In this case, protocol was followed efficiently and effectively to quickly ascertain the source of the threat. That protocol including an immediate sweep of the stadium and a multiagency investigation, which led to the suspect being identified within minutes and arrested soon thereafter.”

AD

AD

Croll is listed as a “fugitive of justice” in Tuscaloosa County online jail records. The Tuscaloosa News reports he is being held without bond while he awaits charges in Louisiana.

“We are aware of the arrest of a UA freshman over the weekend. Threats and pranks can have serious ramifications and necessitate an appropriate response. The university and UAPD are cooperating fully with the investigation, but we cannot provide any additional details on a pending matter,” an Alabama spokesman told the News. “UA will follow its student conduct policies and procedures. The LSU community has always been gracious to us, and we regret these events.”

Read more:

AD

AD