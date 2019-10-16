Interim Coach Bill Callahan said the rest was for Keenum’s “benefit.” But it also gave rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins a chance to practice with the first-team offense. Haskins, the 15th overall pick in last spring’s draft, has not developed as quickly as some other rookie quarterbacks, though many observers feel that delay is due to the fact he started only 14 games at Ohio State and needs time to get acclimated to the professional game

AD

AD

A big step, many have said, will be for him to take snaps with the first-team offense, something he has not been able to do much since Keenum and Colt McCoy have started all of the team’s games this year and first-team repetitions in practice usually go to the starting quarterback.

“It’s invaluable for a backup to take all the starting reps especially at the start of the week in terms of putting your plan together and laying it out there and making all the adjustments whether it’s new communication, new formations, handling the motion game — the shift-motion game,” Callahan said.

Then he added this.

“I thought he did a really good job today.”

When Callahan took over for the fired Jay Gruden last Monday he emphasized something Gruden had been saying for some time: Haskins needed time to grow. He did not give a time for when the team would turn to Haskins but the fact he didn’t do so seemed to suggest it might be a few weeks.

AD

AD

After watching Haskins on Wednesday, Callahan sounded more optimistic.

“His growth is starting to show in practice and also in his preparation,” Callahan said. “He’s in [the facility] earlier [in the morning], he’s out later [in the day] so its all coming to fruition. It’s going to take a little time but it was good to see him take a major step today in the practice.”

Haskins has only played once this season, replacing Keenum in the Sept. 29 loss at the New York Giants. He completed nine of 17 passes in that game for 107 yards but had three interceptions and looked as if the professional game was still too fast for him. McCoy started the next week’s game before Callahan made Keenum the starter again, emphasizing after last Sunday’s victory at Miami that he will continue starting Keenum.

AD

“He’s making the plays that can be made and controlling what he can control,” wide receiver Terry McLaurin said of Haskins. “He’s a competitor. Obviously, he wants to be out there but whether hes taking first-team reps or scout-team reps, he’s treating it like a gamelike situation. I feel like that’s only going to help his development.”

AD

Like Callahan, McLaurin — a teammate of Haskins’s at Ohio State — said he has seen improvement in Haskins.

“I have all the confidence that Dwayne is going to be where he needs to be,” McLaurin said.

Notes: McLaurin seemed amused when told that Keenum has pushing to have people call McLaurin “Scary Terry,” even suggesting that he, Keenum, had come up with the nickname.

AD

“You definitely got to keep the quarterback happy,” McLaurin said. “So if he wants to call me that, it’s okay.”

When asked what kind of nickname he’d like to have, McLaurin paused for a moment and then said: “Touchdown Terry.”

“I don’t feel like I need a nickname,” he quickly added.

Growing up, he said friends and teammates have called him “F-1” an apparent reference to his speed and “McLorean” as in the old sports car. …

Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey told Cleveland reporters on Wednesday that he had talked to the Redskins about trading for left tackle Trent Williams, who s holding out, but said that “it takes two to tango.”

AD

Washington President Bruce Allen has refused to trade Williams, sticking to a plan to draw Williams back through a loss of salary and signing bonus money. The Redskins shot down rumors, earlier in the week, that a Williams trade to Cleveland was possible. The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 29. …

AD

Like Keenum, running back Adrian Peterson missed Wednesday’s practice to rest, though an injury report released later said he has a quadriceps injury. Fellow running back Chris Thompson is dealing with a turf toe injury and did not practice.

Others missing practice included safety Deshazor Everett (ankle), linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), guard Wes Martin (chest) and cornerback Josh Norman (thigh and hand). Tight end Vernon Davis remains in the concussion protocol but practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as did tackle Donald Penn who was not listed on the report.

Read more Redskins coverage:

AD