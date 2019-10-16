“We’re trying to blend them in as quickly as we can,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “They added to practice and gave us a couple more bodies. It was good to have them around and see what they bring and we got to make some more decisions soon.”

The Wizards must set their team by Oct. 21 with no more than 15 players on the NBA roster. Washington can also have up to two players on two-way contracts. While Booth was waived by the Wizards, he is expected to play with their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

Anderson, a 25-year-old who has played four seasons in the NBA, and Jemerrio Jones, 24, will have to resume their NBA careers elsewhere. Anderson has appeared in 216 games, a total that exceeds those of six new Wizards players on guaranteed deals.

“[Anderson and Jones] both played well,” Brooks said. “I’m sure they’re going to have opportunities and get picked up and play for some money somewhere.”

In the 26-year-old Jalen Jones, the Wizards bring in another older player but one with limited NBA experience. Jones has made 32 game appearances over two seasons with three different teams. Pasečņiks, a 2017 first-round draft pick from Latvia, competed on the Wizards’ summer league team in Las Vegas. Last year, the center played in the EuroLeague in Spain and averaged 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 22 games.

Isaiah Thomas practices in limited role

Isaiah Thomas returned to the practice court Wednesday, four weeks after surgery on his left thumb.

Thomas ran shell drills in which five players work through an offensive set without defenders on the floor, according to Brooks. Thomas did not take contact and the coach did not have an updated timeline for when Thomas will make his debut.

“Having him out there to run some of our offensive script,” Brooks said. “It’s good to have him out there.”

