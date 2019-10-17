That would have likely been the case had this season existed in ideal circumstances, where lingering ankle trouble didn’t get in the way.

McFarland is still Maryland’s best running back. He bursts free for explosive plays on a regular basis. He’s the guy this staff trusts in game-on-the-line situations. But he’s not at his best, playing through an injury that a recent MRI exam confirmed to be a high ankle sprain.

McFarland walked off the practice field Tuesday without pads, unlike his teammates. He didn’t touch the ball last weekend in the second half against Purdue. Heading into the Terrapins’ home date Saturday with Indiana, Locksley said the running back’s status will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

“We've tried to allow him to heal and get healthy,” Locksley said. “And we'll try that again this week and see how he feels going into the game. It's been frustrating for Ant, but it's not for him not wanting to and not trying.”

At the midpoint of the 2019 season, with a coach who preaches the importance of getting his best players the ball, McFarland’s campaign has been good but not great, solid but not standout. Statistically, he’s led Maryland’s group of running backs through most games, though he’s not on pace to surpass his totals from his redshirt freshman season.

McFarland has run for 340 yards through six games, fueled mostly by his 132-yard performance against Temple when he had 26 carries. Fellow Maryland running back Javon Leake just leapfrogged McFarland, though only by one yard, to be Maryland’s most productive rusher. If McFarland continues on this pace, he’ll finish the year with 680 yards, a reliable mark but a far cry from his 1,034 yards last season.

McFarland has yet to miss a game, but Locksley called the slip in production a “direct correlation” to the injury.

McFarland, who was not one of the three players Maryland made available for interviews this week, has been more involved in the pass game this year and shown flashes of pass-catching ability. Just twice, though, has he finished a game with more than 10 carries. McFarland’s performance against Purdue, the 40-14 road loss, stands the low point thus far: four carries for four yards with two receptions for 18 yards. He bobbled then dropped what could have been a score on a fourth-down pass.

“But to me, that's a byproduct of a guy that hasn't been able to practice the last three, four weeks,” Locksley said of the drop in the end zone, “and it's frustrating for him.”

Other factors haven’t helped: The offensive line has struggled, often playing with a makeshift group that has missed multiple starters at times due to their own injuries. Even when healthy, McFarland is surrounded by talented teammates with whom he shares the load.

But the faith in McFarland has never been lacking. He is the best offensive player within a system that leans on its running backs. And he’s still among the most explosive players on the team that boasts a handful of those playmakers.

Just ask Locksley, who recruited McFarland when he worked at Alabama: “I'm glad that he decided to come here and he was here waiting for me when I took over, because he's a dynamic, special player and talent who works really hard. And I think he's really earned the respect of his teammates with how tough he is.”

Or Elijah Brooks, McFarland’s position coach, describing the redshirt sophomore’s potential back in the spring: “We haven't scratched the surface regarding how good he can ultimately be.”

Or Leake, after Temple stopped his teammate short multiple times near the goal line: “I’ll take Ant any time on fourth and 1.”

The offense sputtered mightily in Maryland’s losses against Temple, Penn State and Purdue. Locksley first made note of McFarland’s ankle injury after the team played Penn State, the fourth game of the year. Locksley said McFarland wasn’t at full strength in that game, a 59-0 blowout in which he rushed nine times for 24 yards.

The following week against Rutgers, McFarland ran for 87 yards on seven carries, but 80 of those yards came on his long touchdown run. Asked a few days later if the running back had returned to 100 percent, Locksley downplayed any concern, noting that ankle injuries take some time to heal and adding, “I mean, he looked pretty good to me on the long run.”

Since the Temple game, McFarland has yet to reach the 100-yard benchmark. (He had four such performances in 2018.) Through the three matchups dating to late September, McFarland has totaled 20 carries for 115 yards, but apart from that 80-yard touchdown burst, the other 19 carries have netted 1.8 yards per attempt.

“The guy is trying to give us everything he has,” Locksley said this week.

Even without playing at full strength, this is statistically about the same spot McFarland was in a season ago. His monstrous outings late in the year significantly changed the tone of his debut year. Those are the moments that flash readily in the minds of Maryland fans, especially the long early runs that shredded Ohio State’s defense and helped give the Terps a chance for an upset win.

It’s still fathomable, and maybe even likely, that games like that wait ahead for McFarland in the second half of 2019. One standout 200-yard showing would springboard him closer to the preseason expectations attached to his name. McFarland is still the dynamic player who has impressed his coaches and teammates for years. All that’s missing is a healthy ankle.

