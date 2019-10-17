“This is where he wants to be. He’s made it clear,” Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein said. “He knows a lot of people are talking about sort of the downturn that the Washington Wizards may go through as they restructure and regroup here but he wants to kind of choose his own path and not necessarily jump on someone else’s bandwagon but to be the reason Washington becomes a destination.”

Beal, 26, has emerged as the team’s leader the past two years while five-time all-star point guard John Wall has battled injuries. In 2018-19, Beal became the first player in franchise history to average at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. He became a hot topic for trade rumors as it became apparent that Wall may need the entire 2019-20 season to rehabilitate from an Achilles’ injury while the Wizards revamped their roster by going younger.

AD

AD

The team offered the deal in July but Beal has consistently said he would take a wait-and-see approach before signing on. The signing was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Washington is where I’ve been the last seven years, going on eight. It would be great to play in one place forever,” Beal told The Washington Post in June, before he officially received the offer. “But at the same time, you want to win and make sure you’re in a position to do so.”

Behind the scenes, however, Beal’s actions and words indicated more of a willingness to stay. Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard, who remained in contact with Beal and his representative, had expressed how the team needed to show Beal its vision once he returned to training camp. This preseason, Beal has remained as the cornerstone and that position enticed him to stay, according to Bartelstein.

AD

AD

“That was his ultimate dream was to stay here and be a part of this,” said Bartelstein, who mentioned summer long conversations with Sheppard and Ted Leonsis, the team’s managing partner. “As we got deeper and deeper into it, it became really clear that they were going to do some terrific things and they were going to center all of it around Brad. That’s what Brad wanted to hear."

Read more on the Wizards:

AD