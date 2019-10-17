“It would be great to play in one place forever,” he said then. “But at the same time, you want to win and make sure you’re in a position to do so. I’m definitely going to evaluate who we hire as the GM and who we pick up on the team. All that plays a factor.”

The Wizards announced that Tommy Sheppard would officially take over for Grunfeld and, on Thursday, the first-time general manager scored the first major victory of his young tenure. Beal, after weighing a standing offer for the past three months, signed a two-year, $72 million extension that will keep him in Washington through 2022.

For Sheppard, who is leading a new and unconventional front office through a rebuild, the agreement carries significant symbolic weight and practical benefits.

So much of modern professional basketball boils down to recruiting, catering to, and appeasing star players. Look no further than the San Antonio Spurs before and after Kawhi Leonard, or the Cleveland Cavaliers before and after LeBron James. Executives are often forced to be marketers for their owners, franchises, cities and facilities while confronting a playing field that isn’t level.

Sheppard couldn’t sell 12 months of sunshine, a track record of winning or even one of the NBA’s 20 most talented rosters. What he could sell to Beal was loyalty, the comforts of home, a central role in the franchise’s thinking and a vision for how best to execute an inevitable turnaround. And, of course, $72 million worth of extra financial security.

That pitch proved successful, and the pitchman deserves serious credit. During an offseason in which the Wizards made few moves of consequence, Sheppard got the organization’s most important piece of business done when conventional wisdom strongly suggested that Beal would wait until next summer before committing.

Beal’s extension changes the entire dynamic of a Wizards season that will very likely end with another lottery trip. Washington figured to be swamped by Beal rumors before the February trade deadline, with a long list of aspiring contenders potentially viewing him as the piece to put them over the top and one of the few available stars after such a busy summer. Instead, the Wizards should spend much of this season under the national radar. Beal can’t be legally traded now until next summer, so the speculators are temporarily out of business.

That will be good and healthy for a young Wizards roster that needs a stable centerpiece. Getting the most out of developing prospects requires finding the right lineups and responsibilities, but also maintaining a high level of buy-in throughout an 82-game schedule. For an organization with an extensive history of culture problems, Beal’s commitment should go a long way toward keeping the house in order.

Locking up Beal only helps the Wizards’ difficult position with John Wall, who is expected to miss the entire season as he recovers from an Achilles’ injury. Wall has publicly requested another chance to play with Beal, his longtime backcourt partner, once he returns to the court, and the Wizards have stood by him during his rehabilitation. Given that Wall is just beginning a four-year, $170 million contract, they have little choice.

Removing the possibility of a Beal trade sets up a scenario in which Wall and Beal could potentially play together in 2020-21 and 2021-22, giving Wall sufficient time to recover from a career-altering surgery. Alternatively, Beal’s presence also sets up Sheppard to explore Wall trades down the road knowing that he has a foundational, fan-friendly piece in place to manage the transition and keep the team afloat on the court.

There is one final, obvious benefit to taking care of Beal early, although it’s a bit of a third-rail topic. Wizards owner Ted Leonsis is on record as saying his team will “never, ever tank” — a hard-line stance that can absolutely make a rebuilding effort more difficult. Last season, Beal played all 82 games and logged 40 or more minutes 22 times, even though Washington was not a serious threat to make the playoffs at the end of the year.

Those unnecessary miles add up, and both Beal and the Wizards would have been better served by taking a less aggressive approach to March and early April. If the franchise finds itself in the same position five months from now, Beal’s signed contract theoretically makes it easier for both sides to agree to play for draft lottery Ping-Pong balls.

To be clear, Sheppard still has a long list of complications: His vision is heavily reliant upon rookie Rui Hachimura hitting it big, he will be handcuffed by Wall’s contract for the foreseeable future and he will have his hands full trying to convince difference-makers to come play with Beal next summer in free agency.

Those are serious challenges, but nothing compared to what life would have been like with Beal at the center of a trade feeding frenzy.

