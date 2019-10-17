AD

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having another MVP-worthy season and the Chiefs benefited from speedster Tyreek Hill’s return to the lineup against the Texans. He gives the Kansas City offense the biggest of big-play threats at wide receiver. But there are issues on defense. Opponents increasingly have been able to run the ball against the Kansas City defense to control the game and the clock and limit Mahomes’s opportunities.

Chiefs at Broncos

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver

TV: Fox, NFL Network

Streaming: Amazon Prime, Yahoo Sports

The Chiefs are ranked 30th in the league in run defense and 27th in total defense. They don’t need to have an overpowering defense, not with the exploits of their fast-break offense and the playmaking mastery of Mahomes, who has 14 touchdown passes, one interception and a passer rating of 111.9. But the Chiefs probably do need their defense to be closer to adequate than it has been through six weeks.

Whether the Broncos can take advantage remains to be seen. They’ve had two straight wins following their 0-4 beginning under their first-year head coach, Vic Fangio. The rough start was a bit deceiving, given that two of the four defeats came on field goals as time expired. That left Fangio talking about the need to pay attention to the tiny details that go along with finishing games properly.

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay totaled 184 rushing yards in the victories over the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans. He should be the focal point of the Denver offense Thursday night, given the struggles of the Chiefs against the run. The Broncos need more from quarterback Joe Flacco. The former Super Bowl MVP for the Baltimore Ravens has five interceptions to go with six touchdown passes and has a passer rating of 87.4 through six games of his first season with the Broncos.

The Denver defense ranks fourth in the league against the pass and fourth overall. The Broncos probably need a big pass-rushing night by standout linebacker Von Miller to have a chance to pull off an upset. He’s off to a slow start, with only 2.5 sacks this season. But he gets to work against an injury-depleted offensive line for the Chiefs while attempting to chase down Mahomes, who has been playing on a bad ankle.

Many eyes will be on the officiating crew headed by referee Shawn Smith. It has been an NFL season in which officiating controversies have remained prominent. Coaches have griped about the league’s application of the new rule making pass interference reviewable by instant replay. And the on-field officials have had issues with other calls, as with the two crucial illegal-hands-to-the-face penalties called on Detroit’s Trey Flowers during the Lions’ last-second loss Monday night at Green Bay.

The NFL acknowledged Tuesday that the second of those calls against Flowers, which extended the Packers’ drive to a winning field goal as time expired, was erroneous. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday at the conclusion of a two-day owners’ meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., that the league must be vigilant about trying to improve the quality and consistency of its officiating.

That gets put to the test Thursday as the NFL returns to the field for the first time since the Lions-Packers game with another nationally televised affair.

