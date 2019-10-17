We’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

Bye weeks: Browns, Steelers, Buccaneers and Panthers.

Sleepers

Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts: Indianapolis hosts a red-hot Deshaun Watson and a Houston offense that will look to continue its impressive ways. The Texans boast a strong run defense, which typically bodes well for pass-catching specialists such as Hines. He has managed to do well with the few receptions he has gotten. If Hines can find the end zone for the first time this season, a double-digit week is within reach. Hines is available in 65 percent of ESPN leagues.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers: Williams is going to be a popular pickup this week, and rightly so. Williams did little in Weeks 1 and 2, then rushed for 59 yards in Week 3. He suffered an injury during Green Bay’s Week 4 matchup, and missed the rest of that game along with Week 5. Aaron Jones more than picked up the slack; he was already outproducing Williams when the two were sharing touches. But it was Williams who made the bigger impact in the Packers’ win in Week 6. His performance likely means more games with a time-share. Williams is getting enough receptions to at least warrant being used in a pinch in Week 7. Williams is a tough recommendation as Sunday’s opponent, the Raiders, have been solid against the run. Williams is a flex play at best, but with some byes and injuries, some owners simply may need a player who will get some touches. Williams fits the bill but probably needs to find the end zone if he’s going to have a second straight double-digit outing. He’s owned in less than 26 percent of ESPN leagues and it should be noted that the back half of Green Bay’s schedule features some strong defenses.

Fringe Starters

Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams: Let’s face it, the Los Angeles offense has not been fertile ground for fantasy production. Cooks managed decent enough results from Week 2 to Week 4, but the past two weeks have left a lot to be desired. This week, the Rams travel to Atlanta, where a vulnerable Falcons secondary awaits. Cooks’s production has often been sporadic, but if he can’t provide this week — in what should be as good a matchup as one can ask for — then he becomes a spot starter. An unproductive outing vs. the Falcons would really be the last straw when it comes to having any confidence in using him.

Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets: The return of quarterback Sam Darnold has a chance to do wonders for the fantasy relevance of Crowder and teammate Robby Anderson. Crowder has a chance to make a real impact in PPR leagues; he had 17 targets in Week 1 with Darnold, then nine in the QB’s return in Week 6. New York’s schedule the rest of the season is dotted with matchups that have upside for the Jets passing attack. Even against the Patriots in Week 7, Crowder offers an intriguing play at WR2/flex.

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers: Jones is two weeks removed from a huge outing in which he scored four touchdowns. His owners envisioned some more spectacular results. But a fumble and dropped pass in Week 6 somehow gave Jamaal Williams a chance to make an impact. So now Jones, while still valuable, is back in what amounts to a pretty even time-share. Jones remains an RB2/flex play, but expectations now have to be tempered.

Devin Singletary, RB, Bills: Singletary made his presence felt the first couple of weeks of the season before he suffered a hamstring injury. The rookie nearly returned in Week 5, but was held out. With the bye week behind them, the Bills are likely to utilize Singletary in Week 7, and while he is sharing touches with veteran Frank Gore, an extremely appealing matchup against the Dolphins is enough for owners of both players to insert them into lineups.

Injury Decisions

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants: Barkley (ankle) was back on the practice field, but it sounds like he is going to need to do more before the week is over to convince New York Coach Pat Shurmur to put him back in the lineup. Barkley owners will need to see how the week progresses and hope for the best.

Evan Engram, TE, Giants: New York also saw the return of Engram to the practice field. He missed Week 6 with a knee injury, but it appears he could be back in Week 7.

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints: Kamara’s numbers are pretty tame the past few weeks. He was nursing an ankle injury before tweaking his knee in Week 6. New Orleans is likely to limit him in practice, but this is probably a situation to monitor the entire week.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos: Sanders has been dealing with a knee injury, but was a full participant in practice. Sanders has had some nice games this year, and could have another Sunday in a matchup with the Chiefs. Perhaps a flex play for those owners in need of a spot start.

