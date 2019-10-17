“You’ll just have to see the type of swag that I bring, I guess,” Ramsey said Wednesday night. “I think, for the most part, a lot of people know the type of player that I am on the field. Not a lot of people know who I am off of it. Me being here … you’ll learn who I am more and kind of learn my personality a little bit, see the guy I am. I’m very confident. I love the game of football. I love to have fun."

He joins former Jaguars Blake Bortles and Blake Ramsey in a locker room that Coach Sean McVay said “will suit him well.” The buzz, according to Ramsey, is that “the culture here is dope. I can’t wait to be a part of it. I can’t wait to be able to be myself on and off the field, and just help the organization in every way that I can.”

He and Fowler played on the Jaguars team that lost to the Patriots in the 2017 AFC championship game. “I know Dante, of course,” Ramsey said. “I know Aaron Donald is on this defense, the best player in the NFL. Eric Weddle is back there. I’ve got to get to know the guys a little bit more, of course, just now getting here."

Behind him is the sideline fight with Coach Doug Marrone during the second game of the season and so, too, is Ramsey’s problems with the team. One of the best cornerbacks in the league, Ramsey left the team for the birth of his daughter in Tennessee and, after returning, had a back ailment that caused him to miss the Jaguars’ past three games. It became increasingly clear that Ramsey, who turns 25 next week, badly wanted out. On Tuesday, the Jaguars cut their losses with a player who has intercepted nine passes (returning one for a touchdown) and broken up 45 others in his 51 games in the league.

The 3-3 Rams gave up a lot for him, including a fourth-round pick in 2021. Ramsey has been a lightning rod at times, including during training camp in 2018 when he unloaded on essentially every NFL quarterback in a GQ interview. Among the things Ramsey said: Josh Allen “is trash.” Jimmy Garoppolo is “all schemes, but I guess you could say he’s good.” Ben Roethlisberger “ain’t all that.” Joe Flacco “sucks.” Matt Ryan’s “overrated.” Dak Prescott seems to fall in between because his offense relies on Ezekiel Elliott: “He’s good. He’s all right. He’s okay.”

Some quarterbacks, Ramsey allowed, were pretty good, guys such as Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz and Aaron Rodgers. Kirk Cousins is a “hell of a competitor” who “coming off play action” is the “best quarterback in the league.”

His new quarterback, Jared Goff, has struggled this season and Ramsey called him “average to above average” in that interview. “He reminds me of Jimmy Garoppolo a little bit,” he told GQ. “Year one, he wasn’t good. He wasn’t even good enough to earn his own starting role. Like, if you the number one pick, you expected to start now. Period. He wasn’t ready to do that. He wasn’t able to do that. Then when he did get in, he didn’t really do that good. But in his second year, they got a new offensive coordinator. Your offensive coordinator is just your brainiac. When we played them, it felt like his offensive coordinator was drawing up perfect plays and then he was hitting the open man. For what his team ask [sic] him to do, yeah, he’s good.”

Ramsey made it clear when training camp began last summer that he badly wanted a reworked contract, pulling up for the first day of work in an armored vehicle. The season had hardly began when reports surfaced that he wanted a trade, a demand that owner Shad Khan at least publicly refused to satisfy. Now, all that is behind Ramsey.

“I was overjoyed,” Ramsey said. “I was super, super excited. A fresh start and a fresh start in a place like L.A., with the culture that I’ve heard about here. I’m a young guy still, everybody around here is kind of young. I feel like it’ll be a little bit more understanding.”

He’ll play this weekend against the Falcons if his balky back allows. At least one former teammate ridiculed his ailment after the trade went down. “Oh, my back,” defensive tackle Marcell Dareus joked, grabbing his lower back and faking a limp Wednesday.

Ramsey wasn’t sure how soon he would be able to play for the Rams.

“If it’s smart for me to go out there on Sunday, then I will,” Ramsey said. “I’ve been missing football. I love football. So I would love that, but at the end of the day, we do have to be smart as well.”

