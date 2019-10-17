After last season, when the Terps posted a 29-5 record and fell in the second round of the NCAA tournament to UCLA, Maryland is looking forward to integrating new players.

“The freshmen coming in, they pretty much exceeded our standards,” said sophomore forward Shakira Austin, who knows a bit about exceeding expectations after starting 20 games her freshman year.

The standards even for young players at Maryland are high. This freshman class is the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in the nation according to ESPN, trailing just Stanford and South Carolina, and is the 13th top-10 ranked recruiting class Frese has signed in College Park.

Only three of the five newbies will play this year, as freshman Zoe Young, ranked the No. 9 guard in the country out of high school, tore her anterior cruciate ligament in practice and is scheduled for surgery on Oct. 28. Mimi Collins, a sophomore transfer from Tennessee and a Maryland native, decided to take a redshirt year.

Frese expects the other three to contribute plenty.

The group’s centerpiece is 6-foot guard Ashley Owusu, whose quiet demeanor belies an impressive assemblage of accolades: ESPN ranked Owusu the No. 1 point guard in the nation coming out of Paul VI in Fairfax. She’s a McDonald’s All-American, a former Gatorade Player of the Year for Virginia and a former All-Met selection.

Owusu joins fellow McDonald’s All-American and Gatorade Player of the Year from New Jersey, Diamond Miller, a speedy 6-foot-3 guard who was also ranked as one of the top 10 guards in the nation. Faith Masonius, a versatile, 6-1 forward from New Jersey and the No. 49 player overall in the country last year, rounds out the group.

“I hope to bring a winning mentality and energy every day,” Owusu said.

Frese said Owusu looks to be the most experienced of the freshmen in practice in these early days, and Maryland could use a steady point guard. Junior Channise Lewis started 13 games at the point guard spot last year, splitting time at the position with sophomore guard Taylor Mikesell.

As far as being able to slot players better in their true positions, Owusu could make a difference for the Terps.

“In the practice setting, [Owusu] looks like she's a junior or senior at that point guard position,” Frese said. “Just poised beyond her years, and I think the thing that separates her is, with all the greats that have come through this program, she just kind of has that 'it' factor when you watch her on the court. Just the number of plays she can make whether it's getting someone else involved, scoring the basketball, her ability to get to the rim, her ability to push in transition has been at a really high elite level."

“She's fearless,” Watson, a senior, said. “She'll go to the basket, she doesn't need somebody to give her a play, she's it — like, she can shoot, she can score, she can do the little floater — she's smooth. I just wish you guys could see a game already, because it's going to be pretty to watch."

Owusu was the first of this class to commit, after considering Connecticut, South Carolina and Penn State. She doesn't just add a level of self-assuredness to an already experienced Maryland roster; like the rest of her class, she also adds size.

At 6-feet, the Virginian has reach for a point guard. Masonius is a 6-1 forward Frese expects to be able to convert to a perimeter player because she can shoot the three. Miller, the 6-3 guard, is the type of lengthy wing the Terps haven't had in some time.

“Diamond is the second-fastest player on our team, she's pushing Kaila in sprints,” Frese said.

The freshmen aren't going about their jobs wordlessly, either. While Owusu is the quietest of the trio, Miller and Masonius haven't shied away from speaking up in practice despite their age. Austin said that's led to better communication overall on the team, which is an area where Maryland faltered at times last year.

“The stereotype is that the freshmen aren’t always the leader, but coming in, Coach B told me that my leadership is a freshman is something that’s seen,” Masonius said.

“She just tells us to play our best every day,” Miller said. “Just because you’re a freshman doesn’t mean anything. She tells us, ‘Still play hard and play to your abilities because at the end of the day we’re one team, and we need you.’”

