“I remember when we both sat down in the library and you told my mom, my dad and grandmother I could be a top-10 player in the nation at my position, and I looked at you funny,” Parks said during his commitment speech. “Now look, I’m sitting at the No. 10 offensive lineman according to Rivals.”

Kates was beaming, because to him this type of celebration is more important than a win on the weekend.

When Kates was hired in 2016 at the Fort Washington, Md., school, it seemed naive for a first-time head coach to suggest that a small private school lacking a weight room, locker room or even a field would soon house numerous Division I-bound players.

But that’s what Kates promised during his interview with National Christian’s principal, Andrew Stewart. At the time, Stewart wasn’t sure what to make of Kates’s promise to transform National Christian Academy from a middle-of-the-road football program, that at the time had 12 confirmed players on its roster, to Scholarship High.

“He was one of those young millennials that came in with all of these crazy, seemingly unrealistic ideas,” Stewart said. “Knowing the current state of the program, it was hard to wrap our head around this being even remotely possible, but he spoke each word with so much confidence that you got the feeling that you were the crazy one if you didn’t hire him, so we did.”

Because National Christian is independent of an athletic conference, the Eagles don’t have their eyes set on a specific championship. Instead of chasing trophies, Kates encourages them to chase scholarships.

“There’s nothing more frustrating for me as a coach than seeing other coaches talk about all of the games they’ve won over the years,” Kates said, “and then you check in on their players from those teams and they are just kicking it around their hometowns, barely making it by in life, but I guess at least they got a ring that one time in high school.”

NCA is winning, too. Playing a national schedule, the Eagels are 6-1 and ranked No. 12 by The Post after beating host Steubenville (Ohio), 56-55, in overtime. They host Central at 7 p.m. Friday.

In hopes of minimizing the adjustment period to life at the next level, National Christian has scripted its program to mimic that of a college one — from the way the Eagles prepare for their upcoming games to the standards in the classroom.

The coaching staff, which includes seven former Division I players, meets every Sunday morning to cut film of their upcoming opponent and discuss their vision for each player. On Monday, players receive a packet detailing what their specific role is that week. The packets accompany a Hudl film package that includes examples of how to properly attack and defend their opponent, while also giving examples of what not to do.

“They [the coaching staff] go out of their way to make sure we aren’t just watching stuff on a screen,” Terion Sugick, a 3-star defensive tackle, said. “The way that we watch film focuses a lot on our technique and making sure everyone is on point and in the right positions on the field so we can all be successful.”

Kates is able to draw top talent because of his staff’s connections to college programs, Mid-Atlantic Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. In addition to Parks, the future Sooner, the Eagles have defensive back Joshua Moten (committed to Texas A&M) and offensive tackle Timothy Lawson (Louisville).

In the classroom, Kates requires each of his players to meet certain academic standards that increase each year. This season, players must maintain a B average. Should a player fail to do so, they simply won’t play. Kates suspended 14 players for at least a half, including eight starters, for the team’s game against Riverdale on Sept. 20 for receiving a C or lower on their progress report. (The Eagles still won, 43-6).

Academics are personal for Kates. After four seasons playing for Surrattsville High, in Clinton Md., he committed to play defensive back at the University of Florida but never made it to campus due to academic ineligibility.

“Walking around my high school wearing all of this Florida gear and then not being eligible was one of the most embarrassing moments of my life,” Kates said.

He went on to play for a junior college and then to the D-I level for Indiana. It was there where he learned the TAP (Tentative Attitude Points) system, which he now uses at NCA. Players receive demerits for violations such as missing class, not turning in assignments or showing up late to practice or team meetings. Their punishment is meeting the coaches at the field for an intense workout at 5:50 a.m. Each additional point requires more teammates to get involved in the early-morning session.

“They make sure we are accountable,” Sugick said.

