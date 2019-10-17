Walker had the penalty strokes applied to the two rounds she played this week at the Senior LPGA Championship in French Lick, Ind., on Monday and Tuesday. Forty-two of them gave her a first-round score of 127 and the other 16 pushed her second-round score to 90.

Needless to say, she didn’t make the cut, but she would have only missed it by one stroke without the penalties. As it was, she was left to tell the Associated Press, “It was my fault for not knowing the rules."

“I don’t have anyone to blame but myself,” Walker added. “Big lesson learned.”

In this case, the lesson involved Rule 10.2b(4), part of a major overhaul enacted at the beginning of this year by the United States Golf Association.

“Once the player begins taking a stance for the stroke, and until the stroke is made,” the new rule states, “the player’s caddie must not deliberately stand on or close to an extension of the line of play behind the ball for any reason.”

Unaware of that rules change, Walker said she was regularly having her caddie help line her up for putts, and she “did not reset.”

Her mistake went unnoticed by her first-round playing partners and she was through several holes the next day before the women with whom she was competing pointed it out.

“I called a rules official to ask what to do,” she said. “They had me continue playing so they could have a conference on the violation and what I needed to do.”

Walker was eventually asked to recall the instances in which her caddie remained behind her when she assumed her putting stance. She cited 21 times in the first round and eight times in the second, which each infraction resulting in a two-stroke penalty.

“I wasn’t mad; I wasn’t upset,” Walker said. “I was just like, ‘That’s going to add a ton to my scores.’ At that point, what can you do?"

Now a real estate agent in her home state of North Carolina, Walker turned pro in 1995 and competed for many years on the LPGA and Symetra Tours. The LPGA’s website shows that she earned $324,271 over 136 events played.

“This is my first competitive round since 2011 or 2012,” she said. “Now that I don’t play the LPGA anymore, I don’t watch golf.

“I knew there were rules changes. I just honestly didn’t know ’em. Just plain and simple.”

This wasn’t the only noteworthy rules violation committed recently by a player in a prominent event. During Sunday’s final round of the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C. — Walker’s old stomping grounds — Jesper Parnevik cost himself a stroke by not taking a mulligan.

The 54-year-old Swede was trying to clean up a short bogey putt, but the ball rolled around the cup, came back toward him and struck him in the foot. Parnevik then tapped in from that spot for what he thought would be a double-bogey, only to discover that his score would be even worse.

It turns out that he was required by Rule 11.1.b, Exception 2, to play a mulligan from the spot of the original putt. He did not, and ultimately was given a two-stroke penalty based on his second putt, essentially considered a mulligan from an incorrect spot, for a triple-bogey.

“When a ball on the putting green accidentally hits any person, animal or immovable obstruction, this stroke does not count and the ball must be replaced on its original spot,” rules official Brian Claar told Reuters.

“Jesper tapped it in. In that situation he’s played from the wrong place. Unfortunately he gets a two-stroke penalty for playing from the wrong place, and the one where he tapped in counts but the original stroke does not count.”

As far as Walker’s two-day gaffe was concerned, she claimed it was attributable to her “stupidity for not going over the rules changes.” She said she was inspired to return to competition at the Senior LPGA Championship in part because she had heard so many good things about the Pete Dye Course.

“I’m glad I went. I got to see a lot of great friends, it was a great golf course, great event,” she said. “Everything was great — except for my penalties.”

