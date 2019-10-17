But how, more specifically, did they win eight playoff games? We can quantify the importance of each swing via Championship Probability Added, a metric created by baseball analyst Sky Andrecheck that measures how much a particular play influences a team’s chances to win the World Series. For example, Strasburg’s strikeout ofDodgers first baseman Matt Beaty in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 5 of the NLDS improved Washington’s World Series chances by about one-half of one percent. On the other hand, his pitch to shortstop Corey Seager in the bottom of the first inning of the same game, causing Seager to hit into a double play, improved the Nationals’ World Series chances by 1.4 percent.

That’s not bad, but still not valuable enough to crack this list of the 10 postseason plays that pushed the Nats to the World Series. The plays are listed here, starting with the at-bat that most improved Washington’s World Series hopes.

1) Juan Soto’s three-run single off Josh Hader in the NL wild-card game

Situation: Bottom of the eighth, two outs, bases loaded

Championship Probability Added: 7.3 percent, per the Baseball Gauge

Soto batted .282 with 34 home runs during the regular season, so it’s no surprise he came up big for Washington in the winner-take-all playoff game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Soto’s only hit of the game was a line-drive single to right field off Hader’s high four-seam fastball, allowing Michael A. Taylor, Andrew Stevenson and then Rendon to score after Trent Grisham’s error. Soto would be thrown out while celebrating on the base paths, but no one seemed to care. It remains the single-most important at-bat of this Nats postseason run.

2) Anthony Rendon’s double to center field off Joe Kelly in Game 5 of the NLDS

Situation: top of the 10th, no outs, man on first

Championship Probability Added: 6.3 percent

Heading into the playoffs, Rendon was 1 for 3 against Kelly for his career, but his ground-rule double against Kelly’s knuckle curve sent Adam Eaton from first to third, setting the stage for a monstrous at-bat from Howie Kendrick just a few pitches later. (This play ranks higher, because Rendon’s hit put the Nationals in prime position to take the lead in this deciding game, whether or not Kendrick reached safely.)

3) Juan Soto’s home run off Clayton Kershaw in Game 5 of the NLDS

Situation: top of the eighth, no outs, no men on base

Championship Probability Added: 5.7 percent

Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young winner and former MVP, was brought in as a reliever to face the Nationals’ 3-4-5 hitters in the top of the eighth inning, with the Dodgers up by two runs. Soto, the second batter of the inning, crushed a 449-foot bomb that put Kershaw’s slider into the seats, tying the game at 3.

Clayton Kershaw has allowed 28 homers to left-handed hitters since Statcast started tracking in 2015. Juan Soto's 110.0 mph, 449-foot game-tying shot is both the hardest-hit and the longest of the 28. pic.twitter.com/h6XINfOHfI — David Adler (@_dadler) October 10, 2019

4) Howie Kendrick’s grand slam off Joe Kelly in Game 5 of the NLDS

Situation: top of the 10th, no outs, bases loaded

Championship Probability Added: 4.0 percent

Kendrick has 125 home runs over his 14-year career, but before this month, just one — a walk-off home run against Albert Suarez in 2017 — was a grand slam. Kendrick’s second career grand slam came at the expense of a Kelly fastball that drifted too far into Kendrick’s power zone. Ironically, it was the weakest home run measured by exit velocity (105 mph) hit by Kendrick this year, in either the regular season or playoffs. Again, Nats fans didn’t seem to mind.

5) Anthony Rendon’s home run off Clayton Kershaw in Game 5 of the NLDS

Situation: top of the eighth, no outs, no men on base

Championship Probability Added: 2.8 percent

Kershaw, of course, didn’t just get touched by Soto. He gave up back-to-back home runs in relief during Game 5, and the first came off the bat of Rendon, a 381-foot shot to center field that drew the Nats within a run of the Dodgers. Normally Kershaw goes with his slider when behind in the count to a right-handed batter (57 percent of the time in 2019), but Kershaw instead stuck with his fastball on this 1-0 pitch and paid the price.

6) Adam Eaton’s two-run double off Adam Wainwright in Game 2 of the NLCS

Situation: top of the eighth, one out, men on first and second

Championship Probability Added: 2.6 percent

Wainwright allowed an above-average rate of extra-base hits this season (35 percent, compared to 31 percent for MLB pitchers as a whole) and Eaton took advantage of Wainwright’s curveball on a full count, hitting a scorching double to right field. The two-base knock scored Matt Adams and Trea Turner, putting the Nats up 3-0. It also improved Washington’s chances to win this game from 76 to 93 percent, making it the biggest hit of the night, and possibly of the championship series.

The best part of the hit might have been the thought process Eaton went through at the plate. According to The Post’s Sam Fortier, Eaton channeled George Costanza, the sitcom character from “Seinfeld,” and disregarded his instincts. Instead of sitting on a fastball — Eaton’s first guess at the next pitch — he instead positioned himself to take advantage of a curve.

“That’s what happened,” Eaton said. “George was right.”

7) Ryan Zimmerman’s three-run home run off Pedro Baez in Game 4 of the NLDS

Situation: bottom of the fifth, two outs, men on first and third

Championship Probability Added: 2.3 percent

Zimmerman has 100 postseason plate appearances. Only one, a three-run home run against Mike Montgomery in Game 5 of the 2017 NLDS against the Chicago Cubs, was more important than the at-bat against Baez in Game 4 of this year’s NLDS.

Zimmerman took Baez deep to right field, giving Washington a 5-1 lead over the Dodgers and sending Nationals Park into histrionics. It was only the fourth home run hit by Zimmerman in the playoffs but it would also be his longest and hardest ever in the postseason, a 414-foot rocket hit at 107.2 mph. And it helped ensure that the series would go back to L.A. for Game 5.

8) Howie Kendrick’s single off John Brebbia in Game 1 of the NLCS

Situation: top of the seventh, two outs, men on first and third

Championship Probability Added: 2.0 percent

Kendrick had two hits in the opening game of the NLCS: a double off Miles Mikolas in the top of the second inning and a single off Brebbia in the seventh inning. The latter scored Eaton and moved Rendon from first to second, upping Washington’s lead to 2-0, a margin that would hold for the remainder of the game.

9) Juan Soto’s two-run home run off Hyun-jin Ryu in Game 3 of the NLDS

Situation: bottom of the first, two outs, man on first

Championship Probability Added: 2.0 percent

Ryu led the majors with a 2.32 ERA during the regular season and only allowed two earned runs over five innings in Game 3 of the NLDS. Both were to Soto off a 91 mph fastball, a pitch Ryu threw 772 times this season, including the playoffs. Before that meeting with Soto, Ryu had yielded just five home runs off his fastball in 2019. (This is the only play on this list that came in a loss.)

Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed one run in 14 2/3 regular-season innings against the Nationals this year. He allowed two of them in his first postseason inning against them, on a Juan Soto blast that traveled 408 feet to dead center. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 7, 2019

10) Max Scherzer gets Yadier Molina to hit into a double play in Game 2 of the NLCS

Situation: bottom of the seventh, one out, man on first

Championship Probability Added: 1.9 percent

Scherzer dominated the Cardinals in Game 2, pitching seven shutout innings of one-hit ball with 11 strikeouts, joining Mike Mussina (1997 American League Championship Series), Orlando Hernandez (1999 World Series), Roger Clemens (2000 ALCS) and Homer Bailey (2012 NLDS) as the only postseason pitchers to pitch seven or more innings with just one hit against and at least 10 strikeouts.

The biggest pitch of the night was a 0-1 fastball low and outside to Molina, inducing a ground out to Turner, who turned the double play. Ground outs off Scherzer’s four-seam fastball had been rare — only 2.1 percent of his four-seamers resulted in routine grounders this year. His career low groundball rate on his fastball is 1.9 percent, set in 2012 and 2017, per Statcast data. It was also only the fourth time Scherzer induced a playoff double play since he joined the Nationals in 2015.

