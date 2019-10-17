Kempny’s original timeline was for him to be out four to six months after undergoing surgery in April. The team is at the six-month mark for recovery, with Kempny cleared for contact Oct. 2. He has been a full participant at practice since then, with Capitals Coach Todd Reirden saying Kempny has had no setbacks in his recovery. But as the Capitals’ eighth game of the season came and went in a 4-3 win over Toronto on Wednesday, the question still lingered: “When in the world is Michal Kempny coming back?”

The question spiked again when defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler was doubled over in pain on the Capitals’ bench with 23 seconds left in the second period. Siegenthaler and teammate Richard Panik collided on the ice moments earlier, with it appearing that Siegenthaler took the brunt of the load on his left shoulder/collarbone area. Neither player returned to the game, and the team announced both suffered “upper-body” injuries and would be reevaluated Thursday. The Capitals finished the game with five healthy defensemen.

AD

AD

Reirden said Thursday morning he is hopeful Kempny can return Friday for the team’s game against the New York Rangers, but no clear timetable has been set. All Kempny can do is continue to work on the ice before trainers and doctors clear him to play in a game.

“I think every hockey player wants to be on the ice and is supposed to be on the ice to help their teammates win the hockey game, but it is what it is,” Kempny said. "I’m still with the guys, I’m supportive. That’s what I have to do right now and I can’t wait to play again.”

If Siegenthaler’s injury will require him to miss at least Friday’s game against the New York Rangers and Kempny is not able to play on Friday, the team will have to call up a player from the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. If Kempny is ready to play, the team will not have to make a corresponding move as it would have six healthy defensemen at its disposal.

AD

AD

Reirden has expressed the need to take Kempny’s return slow and make sure he is 100 percent ready to play before throwing him into a tough situation. Even if Kempny does return on Friday, it could take the 29-year-old defenseman a few games to fully get back into the swing of things.

“It’s making the choice that’s the right thing for our organization and for Michal,” Reirden said earlier in the week. “I think that we’ve been really happy with the development of this player since we got him and saw the strides he made last year and then we were able to realize how big of a loss he would be when we didn’t have him. I think that doing anything now to set him up for anything less than success is not worth it. We have to view the risk versus reward and there won’t be any risk, it will be that he is 100-percent cleared, ready to go and ready to play.”

If Siegenthaler’s injury is long-term, the Capitals could choose to put the young defenseman on long-term injured reserve, which would require him to miss 10 games. That would free up a roster spot — and some cap space — for the team to call up one of its prospects in Hershey. If Kempny is also not ready on Friday, the team could also retroactively place Kempny on LTIR, which would require him to miss the team’s next two games and would give the Capitals the ability to call up another player in the interim.

AD

AD

In any case, defenseman Martin Fehervary is a likely candidate for the Capitals’ first call-up after he spent the first three regular-season games in the lineup before being sent down. Fehervary is also waivers-exempt. Another option could be the team’s 2018 first-round pick Alexander Alexeyev, who suffered a concussion during the NHL’s rookie showcase in Nashville in mid-September and was unable to participate in training camp. He then was loaned to the AHL. He has since returned to games and has been a full participant.

The Capitals could also bring up defenseman Christian Djoos, who was waived in training camp after a tight salary cap didn’t allow the team to make his $1.25 salary work. However, Djoos is not waivers-exempt and would have to go through the waiver wire again after he plays nine games at the NHL level. Once a player passes through waivers, he can freely go up and down between the AHL and NHL until he plays 10 games or spends 30 days on the NHL roster.

With multiple scenarios at the Capitals’ disposal, it all depends on the status of Siegenthaler, who was being checked by a team doctor on Thursday. There should be an update to his status Friday morning.

AD

AD

As for Kempny, the team remains hopeful for his return if not Friday, then soon.

“I just think about the guy and what he’s went [through] and what he’s endured and how hard he’s worked,” defenseman John Carlson said of Kempny. "I think you don’t see that one very often in the NHL, but just knowing all the work and staying after practice and after rehab work day after day, I mean it’s a couple months from training camp already it seems. It is a long time that he has been grinding, often by himself after. When we get a day off he is still in there doing stuff and it’s hard on the mental side of things and looking forward to having him back and maybe a little happier.”

Read more on the Washington Capitals:

AD